IRON MAIDEN And THE ROLLING STONES Wedding: STEVE HARRIS's Daughter Marries RONNIE WOOD's Son

According to Hello! magazine, IRON MAIDEN bassist Steve Harris's daughter Faye married THE ROLLING STONES guitarist Ronnie Wood's son Tyrone on Friday (July 26) in Marylebone, London, England.

Around 30 close friends and family members attended the civil ceremony, including Steve Harris, Ronnie and Sally Wood and Fearne Cotton, Tyrone's sister-in-law.

Check out pictures of the wedding from Hello! and Daily Mail.

Tyrone and Faye went public with their romance in 2022. Tyrone proposed in December 2023.

Ronnie has six children and has previously been married to three different women. Steve Harris also has six children, but has only been married once.

Tyrone is a Mayfair art gallery owner while Faye is the co-founder of a "genderless" perfume company called Eauso Vert.

Back in December 2022, Daily Mail reported that Tyrone invited Faye to spend Christmas with him at the Northamptonshire home of his mother, former "Strictly" star and Ronnie's ex-wife Jo Wood.

In March 2023, Jo told Daily Star that Tyrone met Faye on Raya, a private membership-based dating app described as "an exclusive platform for people in creative industries".

Jo said: "She makes fragrances and perfumes. And she is the daughter of Steve Harris — who is the guitarist in IRON MAIDEN. Isn't that great? She's such a lovely girl. She's very down to earth and work driven. We all really like her."

Ronnie Wood's son Tyrone and rock heiress Faye Harris' intimate London wedding – exclusive first photos https://t.co/Naoba56YuQ — HELLO! (@hellomag) July 26, 2024