IRON MAIDEN And WEST HAM UNITED Launch Double Anniversary Shirt

English professional football club West Ham United and IRON MAIDEN have proudly collaborated to launch a new football shirt that celebrates the commemorative 50th anniversaries of the Hammers' 1975 FA Cup triumph and the formation of the world-famous band IRON MAIDEN.

The new shirt, which is available to purchase now, is the latest product within the "Die With Your Boots On" football clothing range. The claret and blue shirt is the next milestone in the 50th-anniversary celebrations, which earlier this year saw IRON MAIDEN play an incredible sold-out concert at the Hammers' home, London Stadium.

Steve Harris, founder, bassist, and primary composer for the heavy metal band, is a lifelong Hammer and former youth player, and he was joined on stage by band mascot Eddie where both wore the shirt to the adoration of the 65,000 crowd in east London.

Modeled by current West Ham stars including talisman and captain Jarrod Bowen, the shirt features the iconic 1975 Cup Final badge and the classic claret and blue piping around the neck and arms. The shirt also features the IRON MAIDEN logo emblazoned across the front of the shirt and IMFC on the right breast.

It is made of hexagon polyester and comes with Steve's infamous No. 11 on the back and the collaborative hammer-and-bass-guitar logo with Est.1975 underneath it. The shirt encompasses the incredible connect West Ham United and IRON MAIDEN have through Harris's love for the club. Earlier this year following IRON MAIDEN's blockbuster show, the band took on a West Ham United staff XI at The Foundry, the home of the West Ham United Foundation, which serves as a community hub for 60,000 people each year.

The Hammers' triumph in the 1975 FA Cup Final was one that lives long in founder and bass player Harris's memory even though he wasn't actually there on the day. "I wasn't at the game but what great memories," he said. "Two goals from Alan Taylor and we won it! Frank Lampard and Pat Holland were in the team who used to coach me as a junior as well! Come On You Irons!"

A similarly joyous moment was in June of this year when Steve appeared on stage wearing this shirt for the three-song encore to the delight of the sold-out crowd — many of whom were wearing West Ham colors or the special art worked event shirt depicting Eddie and Steve at the Hammers' home.

"The day really was something special and I didn't really take it all in until much later," recollects Steve. "We'd been wearing that shirt in all our football matches this season across Europe including the game at West Ham United's amazing, redeveloped community hub 'The Foundry', so it just felt like the right thing to do. There were so many of our previous football shirts in the crowd — I hope fans grab this one too to remind them of that day."

The day was complete when Eddie appeared wearing the shirt too. "I didn't know about that," laughs Steve, "but I should have guessed… it was so great how they replaced West Ham team stuff in the dressing room (it had been stripped for the off-season in preparation for the new 25/26 decorations),how they made the match day programme and how the after party in the Great Briton Suite was all dressed with IMFC stuff. It was a day I'll always remember."

The shirt is available for immediate shipping and available to purchase through both West Ham United's in-person and online stores, as well as via the MAIDENstore.