Estate Of PHIL LYNOTT, Co-Founder Of Acclaimed Rock Band THIN LIZZY, Partners With PRIMARY WAVE MUSIC

Primary Wave Music, the leading independent publisher of iconic and legendary music in the world, has announced a partnership with the estate of the legendary Phil Lynott, co-founder and songwriter for the critically acclaimed rock band THIN LIZZY. The partnership will see the dynamic music company work alongside the estate on Lynott's interest in his music publishing catalog, as well as his recordings. Primary Wave will provide marketing support across Lynott's iconic catalog which includes all songs written by him over the course of his two-decade long career, in addition to the acclaimed vocalist's recording interests which includes his work with THIN LIZZY, in addition to his solo work and collaborations with other artists. The estate will also now have access to Primary Wave's licensing/sync, content, and branding teams.

Referred to as "a mesmerizing frontman and uncommonly gifted singer and songwriter" by Variety, Lynott penned some of the most iconic and lauded songs in rock music including "The Boys Are Back In Town", "Dancing In The Moonlight", "Whiskey In The Jar" and others. Released in 1972, Lynott's cover of "Whiskey In The Jar" was the initial song that gained the band notoriety. While the group initially didn't want to record the song, they ultimately did under the advice of management. That decision proved successful because it became a breakthrough hit. "Dancing In The Moonlight" was released five years later, appearing on the band's "Bad Reputation" album. Upon release, the song climbed the charts reaching the top 20 on the U.K. singles chart. The single would go on to be covered by several bands, including SMASHING PUMPKINS, who covered the song over the years while touring.

"The Boys Are Back In Town" is probably the band's most well-known song. It was the first single off the band's "Jailbreak" album and was released in 1976. Pitchfork declared the track "a perfect rock n' roll song", while Rolling Stone considers it to be the band's best song, including it on their list of "500 Greatest Songs Of All Time". The song soared to the Top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, reached number one in Ireland, and went Top 10 in both Canada and the U.K. In 1976, "The Boys Are Back In Town" received the NME Award for "Best Single" from the U.K.'s New Musical Express.

Of the partnership, Lynott's estate said, "We are absolutely thrilled to be partnering Primary Wave and very much look forward to working together continuing the legacy of Philip Lynott."

Primary Wave's Robin Godfrey Cass added: "This partnership personally resonates with me as I am a huge fan, dating back to the early '70s. Phil was an unbelievable musician, songwriter, and poet. I am delighted and honored that the estate has entrusted Primary Wave Music to continue his legacy."

Philip Parris Lynott was born on August 20, 1949 in West Bromwich, near Birmingham. The son of Philomena Lynott, a white Irish Catholic, and Cecil Parris from Brazil, Phil was initially brought up in Moss Side, Manchester and moved to Ireland whilst still at school. He lived in Crumlin, Dublin with his grandparents. His teenage years saw him join his first band THE BLACK EAGLES as the lead vocalist. The drummer of the band was Phil's old school friend Brian Downey. Moving on, Phil then joined Brush Sheils's group SKID ROW during which time he also began learning to play the bass. In 1968, "Belfast kid" Gary Moore replaced the guitarist and a year later saw their first independently released single "New Faces, Old Places". When Brush Sheils decided to reform the band as a three-piece, Phil left to start his own group ORPHANAGE with Brian Downey on drums, Pat Quigley on bass and guitarist Joe Staunton. They were now also performing original material, and as Brian Downey said: "Quite a few of the melodies that ended up on the first LIZZY album were being thrown around in ORPHANAGE." By the end of 1969 they were approached by experienced musician Eric Bell who suggested forming a new band with Phil and Brian, and together with Eric Wrixon on keyboards, the first configuration of THIN LIZZY was created. What followed has been well documented with THIN LIZZY finding international success through a series of hit singles, albums, tours and varied lineups through the years. Phil remained the leading creative force behind the group and his mixture of poetry and rock proved to be as distinctive and original as the twin-guitar sound they pioneered to deliver their work. In 1979 he recorded a Christmas single, "A Merry Jingle", under the name THE GREEDIES (shortened from THE GREEDY BASTARDS). This featured other LIZZY members, along with Steve Jones and Paul Cook from the SEX PISTOLS. The early 1980s saw Phil produce two widely acclaimed solo albums, "Solo In Soho" and "The Philip Lynott Album", and when the band eventually broke up in 1983, Phil started up GRAND SLAM with Laurence Archer on guitars, Robbie Brennan on drums, Doish Nagle on rhythm guitar and Mark Stanway on keyboards. Debuting in London in June 1984, the band was well-received and continued to gig throughout that year ending with a show at the Marquee in London on December 4. Phil also worked with Gary Moore on Moore's tracks "Parisienne Walkways", which went to Number 8 in 1979, and "Out In The Fields", which reached Number 5 on release in May 1985. Although he had begun work on a new album, Phil finally succumbed to the excesses of his lifestyle and died on January 4, 1986. He left behind a legacy of work that continues to inspire and captivate audiences old and new, and carved out his well-deserved place among the greats of 20th century musicians.