IRON MAIDEN Closes Out World Of Tanks Modern Armor's 'Metal Fest'

Metal Mania continues to grip the Wargaming world, as World Of Tanks Modern Armor (WOTMA) welcomes the legendary band IRON MAIDEN as the final act of Metal Fest. First the might SABATON began Metal Fest, then mosh monsters MEGADETH brought the thunder to the show. Now IRON MAIDEN storms the Metal Fest stage for the big finale!

WOTMA's Metal Fest, an immersive in-game music event, will amplify its adrenaline-fueled experience with a heavy metal double-down encore, featuring branded tanks and awe-inspiring commanders. The Metal Fest event is a three-act extravaganza, with each act showcasing a powerhouse band. SABATON led Act 1, MEGADETH took the spotlight in Act 2, and now, IRON MAIDEN closes out the massive festival as the headliner for Act 3.

From September 12 to October 3, IRON MAIDEN offers players an unparalleled hard rock experience. As players embark on the quest to conquer challenge stages, they'll unlock a trove of exclusive rewards that truly embody the spirit of IRON MAIDEN.

The IRON MAIDEN-themed Senjutsu TO-55 flamethrower tank brings fire-shooting damage to enemies in the game's World War II battles. Following in the "Senjutsu"'s tracks is the "A Matter Of Life And Death" (AMOLAD) tank, a Cold War vehicle exclusive to World Of Tanks Modern Armor that was designed specifically for this event. Both tanks truly embody the power and commanding force that make IRON MAIDEN the metal legends they are.

IRON MAIDEN's iconic figurehead Eddie appears as a 3D Hero Commander, his guttural growling voiceover sending shivers down the spine as his rage comes to the fight.

There will also be a gallery of 14 different Eddie 2D Standard Commanders to collect. Each one is meticulously designed to pay tribute to Eddie, who has appeared on all IRON MAIDEN album covers to date.

Additionally, tankers will feel the fever of the coming battle with the resonating power of two IRON MAIDEN songs, "Brighter Than A Thousand Suns" and "The Writing On The Wall". These metal anthems will echo through the garage as the triumphant prelude for those who own these epic IRON MAIDEN tanks.

World Of Tanks Modern Armor is a team-based massively multiplayer online action game dedicated to armored combat. Players immerse themselves in fierce 15-v-15 tank combat with opponents from around the world, fight it out on a variety of maps, and take command of their preferred vehicle out of over 900 tanks from 11 different nations.

World Of Tanks Modern Armor is played by millions of players worldwide and is available on PlayStation4 and 5 and on Xbox One, Xbox Series S and X. World Of Tanks Modern Armor can be downloaded for free by all PlayStation Network and Xbox Live account holders, with stunning 4K resolution and HDR support on PlayStation4 Pro, PlayStation 5, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X.

IRON MAIDEN is a British heavy metal band that formed in London in 1975. They are one of the most iconic and influential bands in the history of heavy metal music. The band is known for its energetic live performances, elaborate stage setups, and their distinctive figurehead Eddie, which has appeared on most of their album covers.