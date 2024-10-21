IRON MAIDEN Pays Tribute To PAUL DI'ANNO: His Contribution To The Band Was 'Immense'

British heavy metal legends IRON MAIDEN have paid tribute to their former singer Paul Di'Anno who has died at the age of 66.

In a statement posted to the IRON MAIDEN social media, the band writes: "We are all deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Paul Di'Anno earlier today. Paul's contribution to IRON MAIDEN was immense and helped set us on the path we have been travelling as a band for almost five decades. His pioneering presence as a frontman and vocalist, both on stage and on our first two albums, will be very fondly remembered not just by us, but by fans around the world. We were very grateful to have had the chance to catch up a couple of years ago and to spend time with him once more.

"On behalf of the band, [managers] Rod [Smallwood] and Andy [Taylor], and the whole IRON MAIDEN team, we extend our deepest sympathies to Paul's family and close friends. Rest in peace, Paul."

MAIDEN bassist and founder Steve Harris says: "It's just so sad he's gone. I was in touch with him only recently as we texted each other about West Ham and their ups and downs. At least he was still gigging until recently, it was something that kept him going, to be out there whenever he could. He will be missed by us all. Rest in peace, mate."

Di'Anno, whose real name was Paul Andrews, passed away at his home in Salisbury.

Born in Chingford, East London on May 17, 1958, Paul first came to prominence as lead singer of IRON MAIDEN between 1978 and 1981. He sang on their groundbreaking debut album "Iron Maiden" and the influential follow-up release, "Killers".

Since leaving IRON MAIDEN, Paul Di'Anno had a long and eventful recording career with BATTLEZONE and KILLERS as well as numerous solo releases and guest appearances.

Despite being troubled by severe health issues in recent years that restricted him to performing in a wheelchair, Paul continued to entertain his fans around the world, racking up well over 100 shows since 2023.

His first career retrospective album, "The Book Of The Beast", was released in September 2024 and featured highlights of his recordings since leaving IRON MAIDEN.

In December 2022, Di'Anno spent time in Split, Croatia recording an album with his new project called WARHORSE. The band was formed earlier that year by Di'Anno and two guitarists/authors, Hrvoje Madiraca and Ante "Pupi" Pupačić. The resulting LP was made available in July 2024 under the PAUL DI'ANNO'S WARHORSE banner.

Less than two months ago, Di'Anno, who had been performing in a wheelchair as a result of serious health problems for most of the past decade, reflected on his recent meeting with the singer who replaced him in IRON MAIDEN, Bruce Dickinson, in Croatia. Bruce, who was promoting his new solo album, "The Mandrake Project", performed with his solo band on July 13 at Hala Zagreb in Zagreb, where Di'Anno had been receiving treatment after undergoing his knee surgery.

Paul told SDTV - Stonedead Festival: "[Our conversation was] private, so I say no more. Everyone thinks that we hated each other, which is bullshit. That's the press for you. But we've known each other, obviously, from when he was in SAMSON and all that. So, yeah, it's all good."

Di'Anno also discussed his meeting with Dickinson during a recent appearance on "The Neil Jones Rock Show" on TotalRock. He said: "Well, I can't tell you too much. I came out of the clinic I was in, 'cause I was going on stage that night, in Zagreb as well, doing signings basically, and I was gonna go up and do three songs with a MAIDEN covers band sort of thing. All I remember is my transport came to pick me up from the clinic. I'm, like, 'Where are we going?' So I went down to this open-air concert thing. And Bruce was on stage. I was like, oh, I'm clueless. That was my initial thought. Anyway, so after it was all over, I went backstage. All of Bruce's band came down to say hello and all that stuff. They said, 'We're gonna come down and watch you later on, in about an hour or two.' And then next thing I know, Bruce came in. We just gave each other a hug, shook hands and had a little chat, which is private, obviously. But, yeah, it's all good. But the press have put the bad things up about us, that we don't like each other, et cetera, et cetera. But, yeah, it's all good. He's had a little snipe at me over the years, and I'd snipe back occasionally, but yeah, it just kept it all interesting. Yeah, he's a great singer, man. Absolutely brilliant."

Asked if that was in fact the first time he and Bruce had actually met in the flesh, as had been reported, Paul clarified: "No, because, obviously, [we had met when he was] with SAMSON [before he joined MAIDEN] and all that."

In 2005, Di'Anno was asked by Classic Rock Revisited editor Jeb Wright about his previous comment that Bruce is a better singer for MAIDEN than he was. He said: "Yeah, I did admit that Bruce is a better singer for MAIDEN than me. I still do think that but only related only to the MAIDEN albums that were made after my first two initial MAIDEN classic albums. My feeling is that I could never have stamped my mark properly on the MAIDEN albums that came after 'Iron Maiden' and 'Killers' because Bruce's voice is much better suited to that material than my voice ever could be. However, that aside, I am not actually comparing our voices against each other either, as I feel as much as I could not sing Bruce's period of MAIDEN songs, Bruce definitely does not have — and never did have — the voice to replace me on the first two classic albums either. My voice is, and always will be, mega aggressive and that is what helped make those first two classic albums what they are. On the other hand, Bruce's high-pitched, and sometimes operatic voice, is what has helped give the later albums their different character. I will say this though: Bruce sounds incredible on many later MAIDEN tracks such as 'The Trooper', 'Number Of The Beast' and 'Two Minutes To Midnight' but let's face it — without meaning to sound arrogant here, just saying what everyone knows — when Bruce tries to emulate me on classics such as 'Remember Tomorrow', 'Running Free', 'Wrathchild', 'Killers' or anything from the first two MAIDEN albums, he just does not have the tools for the job as the aggression just isn't there. Your voice can often explain a lot about your background, and I think my voice shows the kind of rough, lower-class background I came from. Bruce's voice kind of gives an impression of a public schoolboy background."

In a 2022 interview with Sakis Fragos of Greece's Rock Hard magazine, Di'Anno addressed the circumstances that led to his departure from MAIDEN and whether it's true that it has something to do with his vocal performance. He said: "My record stands for itself. I've played more shows than IRON MAIDEN have ever played… They play a lot of concerts, but I played a hell of a lot more than they ever had. So it was nothing to do with my voice. It was nothing to do with that. I was just upset about certain things, which were private things in the band. And the way I dealt with them maybe was not right, but I dealt with them. And that's the end of it. And that's as much as I'm gonna say."

Pressed about whether it's true that he wasn't properly compensated for his work on the first two IRON MAIDEN albums, Paul said: "I have nothing to comment on that at all, because, to be honest with you, it's nobody's damn business. I got paid very well. I'm very happy with that. See, if I try to say, 'Oh, IRON MAIDEN didn't pay me enough money,' it's a bad reflection on IRON MAIDEN. And I'm not taking that. I got paid very well. They looked after me. End of story."

Photo credit: Wes Orshoski / Stjepan Juras