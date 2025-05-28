IRON MAIDEN Shares Official Video Recap Of First Show Of 'Run For Your Lives' World Tour

British heavy metal legends IRON MAIDEN kicked off their "Run For Your Lives" world tour last night (Tuesday, May 27) at Papp László Sportaréna in Budapest, Hungary. The show marked MAIDEN's first live appearance with new drummer Simon Dawson, who replaced longtime drummer Nicko McBrain last December.

An official video recap of the Budapest concert is available below.

The "Run For Your Lives" world tour marks 50 years since bassist Steve Harris formed MAIDEN in late 1975 and to celebrate this, fans are promised a very special setlist spanning the nine studio albums from "Iron Maiden" to "Fear Of The Dark", with the band's most spectacular and elaborate show ever.

The setlist for the Budapest concert was as follows:

01. Murders In The Rue Morgue (first performance since September 2, 2005)

02. Wrathchild (first performance since July 2, 2017)

03. Killers (first performance since October 1, 1999)

04. Phantom Of The Opera (first performance since July 5, 2014)

05. The Number Of The Beast

06. The Clairvoyant (first performance since October 2, 2013)

07. Powerslave (first performance since July 22, 2017)

08. 2 Minutes To Midnight (first performance since October 15, 2019)

09. Rime Of The Ancient Mariner (first performance since April 2, 2009)

10. Run To The Hills

11. Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son (first performance since July 5, 2014)

12. The Trooper

13. Hallowed Be Thy Name

14. Iron Maiden

Encore:

15. Aces High

16. Fear Of The Dark

17. Wasted Years

Fan-filmed video of the show can be seen below.

The Budapest concert will be followed by 31 further stadium, festival and arena shows around Europe. With over a million tickets already sold, and most shows sold out, fans are advised that additional tickets will be made available closer to the show — and on the day — with the release of venue and production holds.

Earlier this month, MAIDEN manager Rod Smallwood took to the band's web site to share a post titled "Put away your phones and get ready to Run For Your Lives!" in which he urged fans to experience the shows "in the moment" rather than on smaller screens at a later date.

"We really want fans to enjoy the shows first hand, rather than on their small screens," Smallwood wrote. "The amount of phone use nowadays diminishes enjoyment, particularly for the band who are on stage looking out at rows of phones, but also for other concertgoers.

"We feel that the passion and involvement of our fans at shows really makes them special, but the phone obsession has now got so out of hand that it has become unnecessarily distracting especially to the band. I hope fans understand this and will be sensible in severely limiting the use of their phone cameras out of respect for the band and their fellow fans."

"Run For Your Lives" world tour is one part of IRON MAIDEN's 50th-anniversary celebrations and will feature many fan "meet-up" events in the cities the band is playing. As was debuted successfully in Australia on the last tour, these will include Eddie's official pop-up dive bar which will be open for pre-show and post-show gatherings in 20 cities on the tour. They will be serving Trooper beer and Darkest Red wine, with food, exclusive merch and further entertainment. Details are available on ironmaiden.com. But please note the band will not be at these events. Additionally, there is both a feature-length documentary film coming to cinemas worldwide later this year, via Universal Pictures Content Group, and an official hardback book providing a magnificent visual celebration of 50 years of IRON MAIDEN, being published by Thames & Hudson. More details on both of these exciting releases will be announced soon.

Dawson previously played with Harris as a member of his BRITISH LION project.

McBrain played his last-ever gig with MAIDEN five months ago in São Paulo, Brazil.

The 72-year-old British musician, whose real name is Michael Henry McBrain, announced his retirement on December 7, 2024 in a statement on MAIDEN's web site and social media. He also said that night's concert at Allianz Parque in São Paulo, Brazil would mark his final show with the iconic heavy metal act.

Despite the fact that he was stepping away from touring, McBrain said that he would remain closely connected to IRON MAIDEN and continue to be involved in "a variety of projects" with the band, while also focusing on personal ventures and his existing businesses.

On December 8, 2024, IRON MAIDEN announced Dawson as its new touring drummer.