IRON MAIDEN Shares Video Recap Of 'The Future Past Tour'

December 11, 2024

British heavy metal legends IRON MAIDEN have shared a video recap of their "The Future Past Tour". Check out the two-and-a-half-minute clip below.

MAIDEN said: " Thank you to everyone around the world for making 'The Future Past Tour' one that we’ll never forget!"

IRON MAIDEN kicked off the North American leg of kicking off their highly anticipated "The Future Past Tour" on October 4 at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in San Diego, treating the packed amphitheatre to an explosive two-hour, high-energy set. From the incendiary show opener "Caught Somewhere In Time", the band captivated the audience with a set that seamlessly moved through the "The Future Past" with songs such as "The Time Machine" and "Hell On Earth" from MAIDEN's most recent acclaimed studio album "Senjutsu".

Fan favorites like "The Prisoner", "Fear Of The Dark" and their iconic single "The Trooper", plus songs from their 1986 seminal album "Somewhere In Time", including the worldwide hit single "Wasted Years", alongside the likes of "Heaven Can Wait", "Stranger In A Strange Land" and the legendary "Alexander The Great" were performed throughout the night, all of which have been delighting fans around the world.

"The Future Past Tour" played to over a million fans at more than 70 jam-packed shows across Europe, Australia and Japan and sold-out arenas across North America. Featuring one of the most spectacular stage productions of the band's career, it has received rave reviews in every city and country that IRON MAIDEN visited.

IRON MAIDEN's longtime drummer Nicko McBrain played his last-ever gig with the band this past weekend in São Paulo, Brazil.

The 72-year-old British musician, whose real name is Michael Henry McBrain, announced his retirement on Saturday, December 7 in a statement on MAIDEN's web site and social media. He also said that night's concert at Allianz Parque in São Paulo, Brazil would mark his final show with the iconic heavy metal act.

Despite the fact that he is stepping away from touring, McBrain said that he will remain closely connected to IRON MAIDEN and continue to be involved in "a variety of projects" with the band, while also focusing on personal ventures and his existing businesses.

On Sunday (December 8),IRON MAIDEN announced Simon Dawson as its new touring drummer. Dawson is a former session drummer and MAIDEN bassist Steve Harris's longtime bandmate in BRITISH LION.

Saturday's performance marked the the final show of IRON MAIDEN's "The Future Past" world tour, which began in May 2023.

MAIDEN will return to the road in 2025 for the "Run For Your Lives" world tour, which is scheduled to launch in May.

Photo by: John McMurtrie

