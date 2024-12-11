THE HALO EFFECT/Ex-IN FLAMES Bassist PETER IWERS Is Open To Writing Autobiography: 'I Have A Story To Tell'

In a new interview with Andrew McKaysmith of the Scars And Guitars podcast, former IN FLAMES and current THE HALO EFFECT bassist Peter Iwers was asked if he has ever been approached about writing an autobiography. Peter responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "A few years ago, we released a book called 'An Odd Story'. And I wouldn't say it's a biography per se, but it's a story about Daniel [Svensson, former IN FLAMES and current THE HALO EFFECT drummer] and me. It starts with our final shows with IN FLAMES and it ends with the first show of THE HALO EFFECT, and then everything in between. And the author, he interviewed us for a long, long time, individually and then together, and then he traveled with us and then he spent a lot of times with us and he kind of wrote what he saw. So that's as far as I've come."

He continued: "Nobody's actually approached me about doing [an autobiography], but I have a lot of material and I do have a story to tell. My concern is that every time I read a biography with somebody else, there's always some — it might not be bitterness, but it comes out as bitterness. And I think that's a shame, because I wanna celebrate the life that I've lived, instead of sounding angry, because I'm not. So I do have a story to tell, but I'm very, very eager that it's being told in a positive way. Even the dark stuff needs to be approached in a different way. So, absolutely, I'm open for it."

"One of the best biographies that I've ever read is Sammy Hager's 'Red'. Even though he's basically saying that he's been such an asshole, but it's still with a smile, 'cause he never meant to be. And I think it's a very inspiring story, and he seems to have a great relationship with his kids and all that stuff these days."

Peter added: "I have a lot of stuff written down already that I actually wrote. I've been writing all my time throughout IN FLAMES, like snippets here and there. I know how I want it to start — I have the first chapter, like this is it. So yeah, maybe one day. The thing is, when I write, I've gotta get into writing mode and I've gotta kind of put my mind back to back then and take some time."

Iwers left IN FLAMES in November 2016, saying in a statement that he was exiting the group "to pursue other endeavors."

In January 2021, several months prior to THE HALO EFFECT's public unveiling, Peter told the "Vox&Hops" podcast: "I loved being on the road for most of the years that I was with [IN FLAMES], and I miss the good times. I have no regrets as far as leaving, but, of course, sometimes I really miss just being free and out and playing shows and traveling to new places every day."

He continued: "I'm kind of not missing spending time thinking about stuff like that. I'm kind of more living where I am now, where I'm actually free to do whatever I can with my own time. I own my own time, as I like to say; I can plan it however I like it. And I'm kind of focusing on enjoying that rather than missing the past.

"It's fun to reminisce, but at the same time, it can take you down a dangerous road as well," Peter added.

In a 2017 interview with Ireland's Overdrive, Björn said that he wasn't surprised by Peter's departure from IN FLAMES. "It wasn't a 'shock,' so to speak, as we kind of knew that it was coming," he said. "I think he was just done with it all and not happy. No, 'happy' is the wrong word. He just wanted to pursue other things. Peter is a very, very busy guy. He has his own brewery with Daniel called Odd Island Brewing and he's also got four or five different musical projects happening, so he's really got his hands full at the moment."

Shortly after leaving IN FLAMES, Iwers joined CYHRA, the band featuring vocalist Jake E (ex-AMARANTHE) and guitarist Jesper Strömblad (ex-IN FLAMES). He announced his departure from that band in May 2018.