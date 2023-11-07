  • facebook
IRON MAIDEN's BRUCE DICKINSON To Star In ABBA Tribute Band Horror Movie

November 7, 2023

According to Deadline, IRON MAIDEN singer Bruce Dickinson will star in a new horror movie called "Bjorn Of The Dead".

The film was written by Bruce's son Austin Dickinson and is based on an original story by Andrew Prendergast, who is producing the movie, along with Austin Dickinson.

Directed by Elza Kephart ("Slaxx"),the film "centers around an ABBA tribute band who find themselves, along with other tribute acts, trapped in a nightclub at the start of the apocalypse," reports the site. "Bjorn and his band must work together to save themselves, humanity, and the future of music."

Deadline also notes, "In addition to Bruce Dickinson, the film will have various cameos from the world of rock and heavy metal." It is described as a "blood-drenched gore fest."

Here's the full official plot synopsis, according to Deadline: "Bjorn, lead singer in ABBATOIR, and his band mates Benny, Anni-Frid, and Agnetha spend their weekends covering ABBA classics at a variety of increasingly depressing venues, from old folks' homes to empty pub back rooms. It's a grind and the band is ready to call it a day when Benny, the band's oldest and most needy member, hears of a Battle Of The Bands competition for tribute bands at The Niney Dimey. As the band arrives to load in their gear, things begin to go awry rather quickly. A disturbance in the main room of the venue rapidly gets out of control forcing Bjorn and his band to take cover backstage. Some of the other bands are injured from the fracas outside, injuries which soon present a problem when the wounded begin to metamorphose into bloodthirsty undead."

Raven Banner is handing worldwide sales on the film.

Back in 2008, Bruce co-wrote a low-budget horror movie called "Chemical Wedding", inspired by the singer's love of classic Hammer Horror films and their ilk, as well as his fascination with occultist Aleister Crowley. Released in the U.S. under the name "Crowley", the film was critically panned, with Den Of Geek writing, "It just feels like it was shot from an unpolished first draft," while The Guardian said it was "unintentionally funny and indifferently acted… But it's never boring."

