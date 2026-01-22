IRON MAIDEN's 'Killers' Celebrated With JIM DUNLOP 'Cry Baby' Wah

British heavy metal legends IRON MAIDENhave been honored with a signature Jim Dunlop Cry Baby wah, a special "Killers" edition of the iconic pedal paying homage to the band's early years.

Emerging from the rough-and-gritty streets of late-'70s London, IRON MAIDEN met the world with galloping rhythms, steel-forged riffs, and banner-raising vocals — and they never stopped. Their intricate multi-guitar melodies and unmatched vigor helped define heavy music, and the band remains a fixture of the genre. The Cry Baby Wah was integral to the momentous album "Killers", escalating the tension and deepening the dark grittiness of tracks such as "Wrathchild", "Innocent Exile" and "Drifter". This collector's edition IRON MAIDEN "Killers" Cry Baby wah celebrates that sonic connection with an exclusive collector's edition finish and custom tread inspired by that record. Whether it's mounted on your pedalboard or standing at the heart of your shrine, this pedal is a torch held high for rock 'n' roll.

METALLICA's Kirk Hammett and DREAM THEATER's John Petrucci were among the first players in the world to get their hands on the new pedal, having been sent "mystery" boxes to open for their social media followers. Check out both clips below.

The Jim Dunlop IRON MAIDEN Killers Cry Baby wah is available now for $229.99.

Located in Benicia, California, Dunlop Manufacturing, Inc. was founded as a small, family-owned and operated company in 1965, and has since grown to be a leading manufacturer of electronic effects, picks, capos, slides, strings and other musical instrument accessories. Dunlop is the home of such legendary products as the Cry Baby wah, MXR effects, Tortex picks, and many more.

IRON MAIDEN is one of the most formative bands to establish the heavy metal genre in the 1980s. Formed in 1975 in East London, the band underwent several personnel changes before releasing their self-titled debut in 1980. IRON MAIDEN's sophomore effort, 1981's "Killers", was the first to chart in the U.S. and marked the final release with lead singer Paul Di'Anno. With the installment of frontman Bruce Dickinson, IRON MAIDEN released their breakthrough 1982 album, "The Number Of The Beast", which reached platinum certification, introduced two staples to the band’s catalog with the title track and "Run To The Hills" and kicked off a 10-year run of releases to land in the Top 40 on the Billboard 200, including their 1983 follow-up "Piece Of Mind" and 1986's "Somewhere In Time". Dickinson departed in 1993, but returned in 1999 to cement the current lineup with bassist and primary songwriter Steve Harris; guitarists Dave Murray, Adrian Smith and Janick Gers; and drummer Nicko McBrain, along with the band’s long-standing mascot "Eddie," whose skeletal figure has graced the cover of nearly every release and become a signature of their live performances. IRON MAIDEN reached a new level of mainstream success in the 2010s, winning their first Grammy in the "Best Metal Performance" category for their 2010 single "El Dorado", while 2010's "The Final Frontier" and 2015's "The Book Of Souls" both earned No. 4 placements on the Billboard 200, marking their highest-charting albums at the time. McBrain announced his retirement from IRON MAIDEN in December 2024; he has since been replaced by Simon Dawson.