PUSCIFER Announces Concert Film 'Normal Isn't: Puscifer Live At The Pacific Stock Exchange'

As the countdown to the February 6 release of PUSCIFER's fifth studio album, "Normal Isn't", continues, the band is inviting fans to celebrate at select independent record stores with early screenings of their new concert film "Normal Isn't: Puscifer Live At The Pacific Stock Exchange".

"Brick and mortar vinyl shops are the lifeblood of independent bands," Maynard James Keenan notes. "There is a symbiotic relationship that was almost obliterated by the age of digital downloads and streaming. Thankfully we survived by working together."

A list of retailers screening "Normal Isn't: Puscifer Live At The Pacific Stock Exchange" from February 6 to February 8 is below. See store for date, time, and additional details. The concert film will be available for purchase on February 9 at noon Pacific/3 p.m. Eastern via Puscifer.com.

Filmed at Los Angeles's original stock exchange, an art deco landmark long rumored to be among the city's most haunted sites, "Normal Isn't: Puscifer Live At The Pacific Stock Exchange" captures a new chapter for PUSCIFER. Documenting the first-ever live performance of "Normal Isn't", the film features an entirely new stage setup, new costumes, and a graphic-rich light show. As tracks like "Self Evident", "Pendulum" and "Bad Wolf" pulse through the building's granite-lined interior, Maynard James Keenan, Carina Round, Mat Mitchell, Gunnar Olsen and Josh Moreau deliver a visceral, high-energy performance that brings the album to life.

PUSCIFER's new album, "Normal Isn't", arrives simultaneously with the concert film's premiere and features the recent singles "Self Evident", "Pendulum" and "ImpetuoUs". PUSCIFER also announced their foray into comic books last week with the now sold-out release of "Tales From The Pusciverse" issue No. 1. A second printing arrives on January 25.

Arizona

Candy & Records - Phoenix, AZ

Deadwax Records - Goodyear, AZ

Queen B Vinyl Café - Cottonwood, AZ

Stinkweeds - Phoenix, AZ

Vinyl Record Dude - Scottsdale, AZ

Zia Records - Chandler, AZ

California

DBZ Books 'N' Records - Corona, CA

Folklore Records - Napa, CA

Rhino Records - Montclair, CA

Run Out Groove Records - Burbank, CA

Spinning Plate Records - Covina, CA

Track City Records - Escondido, CA

Colorado

Downtown Sound Records - Greeley, CO

Vinyl Valhalla - Littleton, CO

Wax Trax Records Northside - Denver, CO

What's Left Records - Colorado Springs, CO

Connecticut

Revolution Records - Torrington, CT

Static Era Records - Milford, CT

Telegraph Autonomous Zone - New London, CT

Vinyl Street Co - Fairfield, CT

Florida

Bearded Vinyl - Macclenny, FL

D & J Records - Dunedin, FL

Dog Records - Sarasota, FL

Tonevendor Records - St. Augustine, FL

Vintage Vibes Records - Stuart, FL

Georgia

Vinylyte Records - Newnan, GA

Idaho

Modern Sounds Vinyl - Boise, ID

Modern Sounds Vinyl - Twin Falls, ID

Illinois

Bucket O' Blood - Chicago, IL

Elmhurst Records - Elmhurst, IL

Left Round Records - Plainfield, IL

Positively 4th St Records - Charleston, IL

Siren Records - McHenry, IL

The Record Shop on 95th - Evergreen Park, IL

Indiana

Psychedelic Cellar - Marion, IN

Siples Records - Terre Haute, IN

Space Monkey Records - Evansville, IN

The Record Cellar - Vincennes, IN

Louisiana

22 Sounds Records - Mandeville, LA

Maryland

The Sound Garden - Baltimore, MD

Michigan

Green Light Music - Kalamazoo, MI

Rock City Music Co. - Livonia, MI

Slick Disc - Trenton, MI

Mississippi

T-Bones Records & Café - Hattiesburg, MS

Missouri

Jammin' Nuggets Music - Sedalia, MO

Montana

Cameron Records - Billings, MT

Ear Candy Music - Missoula, MT

Nebraska

First Day Vinyl - Lincoln, NE

New Jersey

Revilla Grooves - Milltown, NJ

Yearbook Records - Lanoka Harbor, NJ

New Mexico

Heads Up Music - Taos, NM

New York

HiFi Provisions - Brooklyn, NY

Looney Tunes Record Store - West Babylon, NY

Squatch Den Records - Horseheads, NY

The Sound Garden - Syracuse, NY

North Carolina

Schoolkids Records - Raleigh, NC

Sell Your Soul Records - Mooresville, NC

Yellow Dog Discs - Wilmington, NC

Ohio

Roots Records - Columbus, OH

The Vinyl Groove Records - Cleveland, OH

Used Kids Records - Columbus, OH

Oklahoma

Screaming Earth Records - Owasso, OK

Pennsylvania

Everlong Records - Hamburg, PA

Spin Me Round - Easton, PA

South Dakota

Black Hills Vinyl - Rapid City, SD

Tennessee

AndVinyl Records - Clarksville, TN

Soundtrax Records - Morristown, TN

Texas

High Fidelity Records - Amarillo, TX

Cactus Music - Houston, TX

Curious Collections - College Station, TX

Dead Wax Records - Garland, TX

For The Record - Beaumont, TX

Sound Revolution - Spring, TX

Space City Audio - Spring, TX

Volume Music - The Woodlands, TX

ZT Records - Frisco, TX

ZT Records - Arlington, TX

Utah

Graywhale - Taylorsville, UT

Virginia

AFK Books & Records - Virginia Beach, VA

Bumrush Vinyl - Fredericksburg, VA

Washington

C-Side Records - Port Orchard, WA

Rockin' Ruby's Records - Poulsbo, WA

Tangerine Tree - Aberdeen, WA

West Virginia

Admiral Analog's - Shepherdstown, WV

Nail City Record - Wheeling, WV

Orbit's Record Shop - Barboursville, WV

Wisconsin

Back to the Vinyl - Waupaca, WI

Beat Goes On - West Bend, WI

Rock n' Roll Land - Green Bay, WI

Wyoming

Sonic Rainbow - Casper, WY

Germany

Rough Trade - Berlin, DE

PUSCIFER is a band of three creative confidants, namely Mat Mitchell, Carina Round and Maynard James Keenan, who fuse music, performance, and visual art into a singular experience. Over the years, PUSCIFER has carved an indelible mark on the cultural landscape, releasing a series of acclaimed albums, selling out famed venues, appearing at Coachella, Bonnaroo and other major festivals, and even curating their own touring festival, Sessanta. They've provided what was essentially the soundtrack to the first season of "Yellowstone", and their albums regularly land on the top 30 of the Billboard 200. They've made memorable appearances on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and the "The Late Show", bringing their signature blend of precision, wit, and theatricality to late night television.

PUSCIFER has also welcomed a revolving door of collaborators, from musicians like Greg Edwards, Gunnar Olsen, Josh Moreau and Sarah Jones to remixers, including Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Phantogram and Sir Mix-A-Lot, as well as actors Bob Odenkirk and Milla Jovovich. It's also a universe for the (mis)adventures of original characters: Billy D, (his wife) Hildy Berger, Major Douche and Special Agent Dick Merkin. More than a band, PUSCIFER is a creative ecosystem; a boundary-pushing collective where sound, story, and spectacle collide.

Photo credit: Travis Shinn