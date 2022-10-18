IRON MAIDEN's 'Legacy Of The Beast' Mobile Game Collaborates With AVENGED SEVENFOLD's 'Deathbats Club'

IRON MAIDEN's "Legacy Of The Beast" free-to-play mobile game is excited to announce another major in-game collaboration, this time with AVENGED SEVENFOLD's "Deathbats Club".

Following several successful collaborations last year and several this year (in 2022 "Legacy Of The Beast" has teamed up with DISTURBED, POWERWOLF, ARCH ENEMY, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH and WITHIN TEMPTATION),"Legacy Of The Beast" is very excited to immortalize AVENGED SEVENFOLD's iconic logo and NFT project the "Deathbats" into the free to play game. This exciting collaboration has culminated in a dungeon event called "Nightmare Carnival".

Earlier this year, the "Deathbats Club" held an exclusive contest on the official "Deathbats Club" Discord channel for members of the "Deathbats Club" to have their bat featured in "Legacy Of The Beast" free-to-play mobile game. 25 semi-finalists were chosen but only three were turned into official playable characters in the game. All will be revealed at the Carnival...

Ringmaster Eddie is in trouble! The Dark Metal Carnival was set to open soon and now a mysterious figure and his host of deadly and mischievous skulls known as the Deathbats have taken over the fairgrounds! Players will have three different opportunities to win these Deathbats and add them to their team roster.

Meet the Deathbats Tuesday, October 18 at 5 p.m. PT in "Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast" mobile game during the "Nightmare Carnival" dungeon event.

When asked about bringing the Deathbats into the "Legacy Of The Beast" universe, AVENGED SEVENFOLD lead vocalist, songwriter and founding member M. Shadows said: "It's important to us to continue to bring exclusive unique opportunities to our 'Deathbats Club' members, so when IRON MAIDEN and Navigator Games reached out, we were stoked to work with them on a unique concept for 'Legacy Of The Beast'. I loved seeing our fans stoked on the chance to have their custom Deathbat NFT being selected out of 10,000 and then brought to life in IRON MAIDEN's game. What a cool experience."

In "Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast", metal and RPG gaming fans take on the role of MAIDEN's iconic mascot Eddie who travels across a spectacularly diverse array of worlds by traveling through time in captivating 3D environments. Eddie appears in many forms, each a part of MAIDEN's rich history, and each with a set of special powers and abilities.

Navigator Games CEO Will Moore says: "This year we have had an incredible caliber of in-game collaborations and we wanted to create something really special for Halloween. So we invited M. Shadows to develop the concept with us, and the result was the 'Nightmare Carnival'! This collab delivers a whole new level of innovation as Eddie battles with three enemies inspired by AVENGED SEVENFOLD's Deathbats."

Players can earn the Deathbats characters for free from "Legacy Of The Beast"'s newest login calendar starting Tuesday, October 18. Players will have three opportunities to acquire the Deathbats: Earn the Sentinel Deathbat by completing one playthrough of the dungeon, and the Assassin Deathbat by battling in the dungeon 10 times. The third Deathbat is earned for free from "Legacy Of The Beast"'s newest login calendar. Log in any seven days between October 18 and November 17 to earn awesome rewards including the Magus Deathbat on the seventh day.

Over the years, the game has expanded to include 42 dungeons and 6 story worlds, from the pits of Hell, Ancient Egypt, and World War II to the far future, with hundreds of characters including over 100 Eddies based on classic MAIDEN album covers. A vast array of enemies — corrupt Demons (Lucifer, Baphomet),Gods (Horus, Osiris, Odin) and Monsters, a bloody Player vs. Player Battle Arena, and a ruthless Gauntlet feature designed to satisfy new players and hardcore long-term players. The latest feature "Clans" allows players to join forces with their blood brothers to complete team tasks and face off against monstrous Raid Bosses. All to an in-game soundtrack of close to 60 IRON MAIDEN tracks, including "The Trooper", "Where Eagles Dare", "Aces High" and more.

"Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast" is an action-packed, free-to-play mobile game available on Apple's App Store and Google Play.

For more information, visit www.ironmaidenlegacy.com.