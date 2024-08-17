IRON MAIDEN's STEVE HARRIS On Possible Autobiography: 'I'm Sure I'll Do One At Some Point'

In a new interview with Andrew McKaysmith of the Scars And Guitars podcast, IRON MAIDEN bassist Steve Harris was asked if he would ever like to write an autobiography. Steve responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I'd love to do a book at some point. I know how much work would have to go into it to do one and the amount of time. So that's the problem. I've written a few forewords for other people's books and even doing those just takes time. So, I thought, wow, if it takes that much time to just do a foreword, then what's it gonna be like doing a book? But, yeah, I'm sure I'll do one at some point."

Harris previously discussed the possibility of an autobiography this past March during an appearance on SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk". He said at the time: "I'd love to write a book at some point, but it's just a question of time. 'Cause there's so many other things that I do when I'm not on tour. So to do a book — I couldn't do like Bruce [Dickinson, IRON MAIDEN singer] does; I mean, he just does 10 things at once. He told me that he was writing [his book] like even in the dressing room before shows… I can't do that. I need to sort of set it out and do it really more methodical than that. So I know it would take me quite a bit of time to do. But, yeah, I would like to do one. I mean, I probably would write a book just about the early days, really."

As for the likelihood of an official MAIDEN documentary, Steve said that it was not out of the question. "I think there could be some bits and pieces we could do like that. Yeah," he said.

Back in October 2017, Dickinson's autobiography, "What Does This Button Do?", landed at No. 10 on The New York Times "Hardcover Nonfiction" best sellers list. It was released in the U.S. via Dey Street Books (formerly It Books),an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.

"What Does This Button Do?" was Dickinson's third book. He has previously published two satirical novels, "The Adventures Of Lord Iffy Boatrace" about the English upper classes and "The Missionary Position" about televangelism.

Founded in 1975 by Harris, IRON MAIDEN has released 17 studio albums, 13 live albums and 47 singles which have sold in excess of 100 million copies worldwide. They have played over 2000 live shows in 59 countries and have been the recipients of a Grammy Award and a Brit Award, among others. The band's very own Trooper beer, which celebrated its 10th anniversary last year, has sold in excess of 35 million pints and is distributed in 68 countries.

MAIDEN's latest album, "Senjutsu", went to No. 1 in 27 countries and was crowned Rolling Stone's metal album of the year in the U.S.

The band's recent tour, "The Future Past World Tour", completed 37 shows in Europe and North America and is set to continue throughout 2024 to a projected 1.5 million fans.

Harris has been playing sporadic shows with his side project BRITISH LION, which released its second album, "The Burning", in January 2020 via Explorer1 Music (E1). The LP was recorded, engineered and mixed at Barnyard Studios by Tony Newton and produced by Steve Harris.

BRITISH LION's first U.S. tour took place in January and February 2020.

BRITISH LION comprises singer Richard Taylor, guitarists David Hawkins and Grahame Leslie, Harris on bass and keyboards, and drummer Simon Dawson.