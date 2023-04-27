IRON MAIDEN's Trooper Beer Celebrates Its Tenth Birthday

Trooper beer, the hugely successful and award-winning beer produced in collaboration between British music icons IRON MAIDEN and Stockport-based Robinsons brewery, celebrates its tenth birthday this year on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

To celebrate the milestone, and the achievement of over 35 million pints sold worldwide, a brand new 10% ABV Trooper X Imperial Stout has been created by MAIDEN singer Bruce Dickinson and the Robinsons team. Each 660ml bottle of Trooper X comes in a presentation box and will be available to order online from IronMaiden.com and Drinks Aisle from May 9.

The new brew has again been created by Bruce, alongside Robinsons' head brewer Martyn Weeks.

Weeks says: "Trooper X is packed full of roasted malt flavors which perfectly balance the complex and delicious aromas. This is the ultimate super smooth sharing beer which, if you can resist drinking straight away, will mature in the bottle and get even better with age."

In further celebrations, the original Trooper beer, which kickstarted IRON MAIDEN's foray into the brewing world ten years ago, will feature a special anniversary label to mark the occasion.

Launched in 2013, the 4.7% ABV Premium Ale has proved a runaway success around the world and is now firmly established as one of the leading British ales globally, being exported to 68 countries worldwide.

Trooper was recently awarded a further Gold Medal by the British Bottlers' Institute, adding to awards at the World Beer Awards, Global Beer Masters and International Beer Challenge, making a total of 18 awards for Trooper original to date and 23 across the Trooper family of beers.

Along with the core beers — Trooper Original and Trooper IPA — the Trooper family includes a range of seasonal and limited-edition beers that have joined the charge over the last ten years, including popular brews such as Fear Of The Dark stout, Sun And Steel sake-infused pilsner, Red N' Black porter, Trooper 666 ESB, Hallowed Belgian-style beer, as well as annual Day Of The Dead special edition versions. Trooper X Imperial Stout joins this growing stable.

Dickinson has also taken the Trooper brand worldwide, identifying like-minded brewers overseas who can bring unique local versions of Trooper to the legions of IRON MAIDEN fans and Trooper drinkers around the world. IRON MAIDEN have partnered with Brewdog in the U.S. to produce Hellcat, an IPL; Nils Oscar in Sweden to produce a local Trooper as well as Running Free, the first zero alcohol Trooper; Crew Republic in Germany with Trooper Progressive Lager; Bodebrown in Brazil with a local Trooper and Aces High lager; and Nomad in Australia to produce Trooper XPL.

Dickinson says: "I'm immensely proud that Trooper has reached this milestone. To get to 10 years is a brilliant achievement, and I'm having a great time working with Robinsons and our partners around the world coming up with some fantastic beers! Thanks to our fans, Trooper has become a permanent feature with beer lovers around the world, and it's still growing.

"We are delighted to add 'Trooper X' to the roster and there'll be more beers to come as our Trooper family continues to expand and provide new beers and choices to our fans everywhere."

Oliver Robinson, managing director of Robinsons, says: "Our collaboration with IRON MAIDEN and Trooper continues to go from strength to strength each year. When we started brewing with Bruce in 2013, I don't think any of us could have anticipated the success of Trooper. Fast forward 10 years and with over 8 limited-edition beers, 35 million pints sold worldwide, and drinkers enjoying Trooper in over 68 countries worldwide we're incredibly proud to have Trooper as part of the Robinsons family."

MAIDEN has amassed over 100 million record sales, almost 2,500 live performances across 64 countries, 17 studio albums and last year finished its "Legacy Of The Beast" world tour, where they played to over 3,000,000 fans. In May 2023 they embark on "The Future Past Tour", bringing together songs from their most recent album "Senjutsu" with the iconic 1986 album "Somewhere In Time".