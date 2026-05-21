Is This The World's Biggest IRON MAIDEN Fan?

According to the Danish newspaper Sjaellandske Nyheder, 53-year-old Rasmus Stavnsborg from Solrød, a town in Denmark, is the owner of what is believed to be the world's largest collection of IRON MAIDEN memorabilia. Spread across six rooms in his home are more than 10,000 items dedicated to the legendary British heavy metal band.

Rasmus first dreamed of creating his own version of a Hard Rock Café as a child after visiting the famous restaurant chain. Only his vision would be entirely dedicated to IRON MAIDEN. Today, his villa in Solrød Strand is filled floor to ceiling with memorabilia, pinball machines, a homemade IRON MAIDEN bar, drums, incense sticks and countless other objects — all decorated with the band's iconic mascot, Eddie.

The collection originally occupied a 100-square-meter basement in the family's former home in Karlslunde. Around 12 years ago, the collection outgrew the space, prompting Rasmus, his partner and daughter to move to Solrød Strand, where the collection has since expanded from around 5,000 items to more than 10,000.

Among the most unusual objects in the collection is a cigarette butt once smoked by IRON MAIDEN's former singer Paul Di'Anno. Rasmus and his friends picked it up after meeting the singer at a bar years ago.

"He asked what on earth we were doing and what we were going to use it for. We just said we were going to clone him one day when he died, and then he shook his head and said we were some strange idiots," Rasmus recalls with laughter. Paul Di'Anno died in 2024.

For Rasmus, the stories behind the items matter as much as the objects themselves.

"If I just wanted to buy things to plaster the place with IRON MAIDEN stuff, that would be the easiest thing in the world. But I like that the things have a story, whether it's personal or connected to the band," he says.

He also insists the collection should be experienced rather than hidden away in boxes.

"A hunter hangs dead animals on the walls. I hang IRON MAIDEN things on the walls that I've hunted around the world," he says.

Rasmus has attended more than 300 IRON MAIDEN concerts since first seeing the band in Copenhagen's KB Hallen in 1988. During the band's 2006 "A Matter of Life and Death" tour, his dedication was recognized when IRON MAIDEN awarded him a "Super Fan Pass," allowing him to attend every concert on the tour free of charge.

"I was completely overwhelmed. It's an insane recognition to get from a band," he says.

Rasmus also appears in the new documentary "Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition", which premiered in early May. The film explores the band's history and the devotion of fans around the world.

His family often joins him on his travels to concerts across Europe and beyond. This year's plans include shows in Sweden, Denmark, Paris, London, Los Angeles, Peru and Ecuador — along with a hike to Machu Picchu.

"We experience the world together, and it brings us closer together as a family," says Rasmus.

A new video tour of Rasmus's collection can be seen at Sjaellandske Nyheder.

Special thanks to Daniel Almazan Fonseca of Sjællandske Nyheder