THE WESTERN FRONT, 1980s Project Featuring THIN LIZZY's SCOTT GORHAM, Releases 'Rain' Single From Upcoming 'Eureka' Album

THE WESTERN FRONT has revealed the latest single "Rain", taken from the near-mythical album "Eureka", which will be released on July 10 via Music Theories Recordings / Artone Label Group.

THE WESTERN FRONT was conceived by rock luminaries Scott Gorham (THIN LIZZY, BLACK STAR RIDERS),Marty Walsh (SUPERTRAMP, JOHN FOGERTY),Darrell Verdusco (MARK KNOPFLER, VAN MORRISON) and stellar session players Richard "Moon" Calhoun (CHAKA KHAN, ANDY GIBB) and Derek Bergmann (YVONNE ELLIMAN, JEFF BARRY),alongside guitarist, and longtime collaborator Dennis O'Donnell — a veteran music executive.

Talking about "Rain", Bergmann recalls: "It wasn't easy to record that one. I remember that day in the studio. It was like, 'Man, I can't come up with a part that makes any sense in this song', because it was just so guitar-heavy at that point. But I'm happy with where we got it. The intro is guitar and synth, and I'm playing this really gnarly, dissonant part on a Jupiter-8."

"Rain" follows "Set Me Free", which was the first song to be released from the album.

Four decades down the line, the history of early-'80s rock is cast in stone. But what if there was a missing chapter? A great lost band to rank alongside any of that era's giants? An all-time-classic album that was only heard by the men – amongst them the West Coast's best session musicians and Scott Gorham of THIN LIZZY – who recorded it?

The story of THE WESTERN FRONT's "Eureka" — finally released on July 10, 2026, some 40 years after it was caught in the bottle — is one of dogged belief against the odds. There were times when it seemed these twelve vital songs would remain as a record label write-off, or as a rotting box of two-inch masters in a Californian garage.

Now, at last, the raising of this sunken treasure is a moment of overdue triumph, introducing a 'new' band to the world, airing timeless songcraft that still crackles with electricity, and threatening to upend the established hierarchy of rock's great decade.

"'Eureka' was a labor of love," admits guitarist Marty Walsh. "But everybody is just beside themselves that this is coming out." Keys player Derek Bergmann agrees: "I'm so glad it's come to completion. We worked so hard on this record and we were so unified in our focus. You can make all the great music in the world, but if it's just sitting on a shelf and nobody's able to enjoy it — what's the point?"

Rewind to Los Angeles, California, 1980. Following a run of acclaimed but fleeting bands — including THE CAMPAIGN and FORMAT FIVE — whose songs were too ahead of the curve to score a deal, the two session aces, alongside Walsh's fellow guitarist and writing partner, Dennis O'Donnell, were ready to make their mark.

"Dennis and I had seen Richard 'Moon' Calhoun singing with his band The Strand, at a club in the San Fernando Valley," recalls Walsh. "Moon was incredibly impressive, so Dennis, Derek and I had a conversation about bringing him in. I called Moon up and as he recalls it, I asked: 'Moon, you still got the fire?' So we started rehearsals with Derek, Moon, myself and Darrell Verdusco, who I saw play one time and said, 'Oh man, there's our drummer'. Everybody was a quality player without a doubt. And then we all just started grooving."

Meanwhile, Walsh tapped THIN LIZZY's Scott Gorham: an old friend with whom he was then working at SUPERTRAMP drummer Bob Siebenberg's Unstable Studio. "I knew Scott in high school," explains the guitarist of the dynamic between the so-called 'Glendale Gunslingers'. "So I re-established that relationship. Scott has his thing: he's more of a straight-up distortion rock player, whereas I was playing on a lot of L.A. records with clean delay tones. That difference between us really charged things up. Scott and I both played bass, too, so we just laid it down between us."

"I remember the LIZZY tour ending in L.A.," picks up Gorham, "which was perfect timing to go and stay and put some guitars on Bob — best friend and now brother-law's — solo album. After a couple of days, my old friend Marty Walsh came over to do the same. Hadn't seen him for years so I was excited about all of it. I suggested one day after recording ended: why not write something together? I had this certain riff I wanted to try. Marty jumped straight in with the perfect next section. Before we knew it, we were off and running."

The chemistry was an instant fit. The band would spend the next two years writing and recording.

The "Eureka" material, tracked between '83 and '84, nods to its era but still sounds vital today.

In a fair world, THE WESTERN FRONT's debut would have arrived in the mid-'80s, right after Atlantic Records promised a major-label deal — only to have label upheaval sweep "Eureka" off the schedule. Fast-forward to 2023, when a Stockholm record man heard a couple of WESTERN FRONT tracks online and reached out to ask why their near-mythical debut never saw the light of day. At the recommendation of friend and TOTO guitar legend Steve Lukather, Walsh was able to strike a deal with the Mascot Label Group.

"Eureka" track listing

01. The Law Of The Jungle

02. Set Me Free

03. 1000 Nights Away

04. Just Go

05. If I'm The One

06. Rain

07. Chain Of Light

08. Danger

09. Heartland

10. I Would Rather Be Lonely

11. Man To Man

12. This Is War

Photo credit: Reed Hutchinson (courtesy of Mascot)