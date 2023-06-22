It's Official: Birmingham Commonwealth Games Bull Named After OZZY OSBOURNE

According to BBC News, the mechanical bull that made an appearance at last year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England has been named after Ozzy Osbourne.

The naming of the 33-foot-tall (10-meter) sculpture came after a public vote and was revealed on "BBC Breakfast" earlier.

More than 28,000 votes were cast to name the sculpture, previously known informally as Raging Bull. The other shortlisted names were Bostin, Brummie or Boulton.

The Ozzy bull will be unveiled at its permanent home, Birmingham New Street station, in July.

Osbourne performed at the closing of the Commonwealth Games in his original hometown of Birmingham on August 8, 2022. The BLACK SABBATH icon made a surprise appearance at the Games, declaring "Birmingham forever" as fireworks erupted. Ozzy performed "Paranoid", with BLACK SABBATH guitarist Tony Iommi and two musicians from the band's final tour, Adam Wakeman, who played bass and keyboards, and drummer Tommy Clufetos, also on stage.

"When I was asked last year to close the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, they didn't have to ask me twice," Ozzy said in a statement. "I jumped on the next plane and flew back to England. I was honored to close the games, and this year I've just been told they've chosen my name to name the bull, which is going to be in the station. I can't believe it, I'm absolutely blown away. I don't know what to say anymore, I'm just absolutely thrilled to bits. God bless you all."

"Like people right across our region, I cannot wait to see Ozzy take pride of place in New Street Station in a triumphant homecoming this summer — proudly bearing the name of the Prince Of Darkness himself," added West Midlands mayor Andy Street.

"It truly shows how much affection people have for this star of the Commonwealth Games," said Network Rail chair Lord Peter Hendy. "I can't wait for it to be unveiled on the station concourse in time for the first anniversary of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games."

"It's quite emotional for us that people in Birmingham wanted the bull become a permanent fixture," said Mike Kelt of bull designers Artem.

A petition to keep the sculpture in the city received more than 15,000 signatures.

The Commonwealth Games bull is going to be named Ozzy - after the Birmingham-born Black Sabbath legend.

And Ozzy's told us from his home in the United States that he's "absolutely blown away". pic.twitter.com/4KCEWNXOyj — BBC News Midlands (@bbcmtd) June 22, 2023