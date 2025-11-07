It's Official: ERIC SINGER To Perform With GENE SIMMONS, PAUL STANLEY And TOMMY THAYER At 'KISS Kruise: Landlocked In Vegas'

Today it was announced that longtime KISS drummer Eric Singer will join the highly anticipated "KISS Kruise: Landlocked In Vegas", taking place November 14-16, 2025, at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Singer will reunite with Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley and Tommy Thayer for two "unmasked" performances, one acoustic and one electric, marking the first time KISS has performed together since retiring from touring in 2023. Singer will also participate in a fan question-and-answer session alongside Simmons, Stanley and Thayer, host a "Name That Tune" guitar and drum riff activity with Thayer, and sign the event poster as a gift for all guests. His addition comes as the KISS family and fans around the world honor the memory of founding guitarist Ace Frehley, whose creativity and influence helped define the band's unmistakable sound and legacy.

This special KISS Army fan event, co-produced by Pophouse, Topeka and Vibee celebrates the band's five-decade career and the 50th anniversary of the KISS Army. In addition to the "unmasked" performances and Singer's return, the weekend will include appearances from QUIET RIOT, Stephen Pearcy and Warren DeMartini performing the music of RATT, Bruce Kulick, Sebastian Bach, BLACK 'N BLUE, KUARANTINE, School Of Rock and more.

Fans can look forward to question-and-answer sessions with members of KISS, longtime manager Doc McGhee, producers Eddie Kramer and Bob Ezrin, photographer Lynn Goldsmith, and KISS Army founders Bill Starkey and Jay Evans, along with interactive activities, meet-and-greets, photo ops, and other unique fan experiences honoring KISS's unmatched legacy.

Vibee experience packages include a three-night stay at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, premium access to all performances and panels, curated gifts, a signed event poster, and collectible memorabilia.

KISS had previously set a 12-show residency at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas in 2021 and 2022 but ultimately canceled all of the dates.

Simmons told Rolling Stone in a November 2023 interview that the second Madison Square Garden "End Of The Road" concert would mark "the final KISS-in-makeup appearance."

Regarding what fans can expect to see at "KISS Kruise: Landlocked In Vegas", Paul told "Artist Friendly With Joel Madden": "It's gonna be awesome. And we're gonna play all the songs that we normally play, but I'll be more like this [without any makeup] than I am… The KISS gear is hung up and that will stay in the bat cave.

"Look, I've always thought that you can get the biggest production and put on a big show and a band still sucks," he continued. "A band that's no good is still no good with all the trappings. And you could take a car, an old beat-up car without an engine and paint it any color you want, it may look beautiful, but it ain't going anywhere. So, I've always thought that the band at its core has always been a kick-ass band."

For more information and to secure your package for "KISS Kruise: Landlocked In Vegas", visit KISSKruiseVegas.com.

During the band's 50-year history, KISS was known for exceptional and first-of-its-kind fan events that always put the fans first. Events like the "KISS Kruise" were yearly fan get-togethers that created a community and connection to the band. With the band's final shows on "the "End Of The Road" world tour, KISS Army members have anxiously awaited news of continued exciting events. Known for their trademark larger-than-life blistering performances, KISS has proven for decades why they are, hands down, the most iconic live show in rock and roll.

Photo credit: Jen Rosenstein