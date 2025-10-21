It's Official: SYSTEM OF A DOWN To Headline 2026 Editions Of SICK NEW WORLD In Las Vegas And Texas

SYSTEM OF A DOWN and KORN will return to Sick New World Las Vegas, taking place at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on April 25, 2026. The staggering lineup features additional performances from BRING ME THE HORIZON, EVANESCENCE, Marilyn Manson, Danny Elfman, KNOCKED LOOSE, MINISTRY, AFI, CYPRESS HILL, ACID BATH and many more. Fans can sign up now at SickNewWorldFest.com/Vegas for the official newsletter and SMS list to receive an access code for the presale beginning Thursday, October 23 at 10 a.m. PT. A same-day public on-sale will follow for any remaining tickets.

Fans of Sick New World will be excited to learn that the festival will expand in 2026 with a second show, the inaugural Sick New World Texas, taking place October 24, 2026 at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas with performances by SLAYER, playing "Reign In Blood", EVANESCENCE, THE PRODIGY, Marilyn Manson, KNOCKED LOOSE, AFI, MINISTRY, MASTODON, POWER TRIP and many more. Fans can sign up now at SickNewWorldFest.com/Texas for the official newsletter and SMS list to receive an access code for the presale beginning Friday, October 24 at 10 a.m. CT. A same-day public on-sale will follow for any remaining tickets.

GA, GA+, and VIP tickets as well as VIP Cabanas available. GA+ tickets include unlimited access to the GA+ Lounge with shaded seating, air-conditioned restrooms, food and drink for purchase and more. VIP tickets include a dedicated entry lane into the festival, preferred viewing area by main stage, entry into the VIP Lounge featuring shaded seating, charging stations, dedicated merch tent for festival merch, air-conditioned restrooms and more. VIP Cabanas (21+ only) include all VIP amenities for up to 10 tickets with the ultimate roped-off viewing area with shade, security and VIP service, two complimentary bottles, food vouchers for the entire party, private dedicated entrance and more.

For the full list of available tickets, packages, and the amenities included in each, please visit SickNewWorldFest.com/Vegas.

This year's edition of Sick New World was cancelled last November after event organizers encountered "unforeseen circumstances" that could not be overcome for the originally planned April 2025 date.

Although no specific reason for the cancelation was provided, industry journal Hits Daily Double reported that ticket sales were likely a factor.

The festival, which had reportedly guaranteed METALLICA and LINKIN PARK $5 million each for their performances, needed to either sell out or come close to break even. However, only 20,000 tickets were sold in advance for the 60,000-capacity venue. A likely factor also were the high ticket prices — $472 for general admission and $1,873 for VIP packages.