JACK OSBOURNE And Fiancée AREE GEARHART Welcome First Baby Together

Jack Osbourne, the 36-year-old son of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, and his fiancée, Aree Gearhart, have welcomed their first child together.

"I'm very happy to announce Maple Artemis Osbourne!" Jack captioned an Instagram photo earlier today (Wednesday, July 27), more than two weeks after the baby's arrival. "Born 7-09-2022. 7.13lbs. Aree and Maple are doing great and are happy and healthy."

Aree, 31, shared an announcement on her own, writing: "My soulmate, Maple Artemis Osbourne, came to us earth side on July 9, 2022 at 8:07pm. New level of love unlocked."

Sharon also shared the news on social media, writing: "Ozzy and I are over the [moon]! Aree and Maple are healthy and happy. Fasten your seatbelt Jack Osbourne".

Jack is already dad to three daughters — Pearl, 10, Andy, 6, and Minnie, 4 — whom he shares with his ex-wife Lisa Stelly.

When Jack announced his engagement to Aree last December, he wrote: "She's truly a magical being with a heart bigger than anything I could have imagined. Her step-mom skills make my heart so full. I couldn't be happier than I am right now."

Gearhart, who is an interior designer, called Osbourne her "best friend", "soulmate", "adventure partner" and "protector".

At the time, Sharon congratulated the couple, writing, "Ozzy and I couldn't be happier and more proud of our son Jack's engagement to Aree Gearhart. We are so blessed to have Aree as part of our family and we wish them a lifetime of love, light and happiness."

Jack's sister Kelly captioned a photo of her and Gearhart on her Instagram Story, "We are family." She also commented on Gearhart's photo of her and her brother, writing, "I'm so so so beyond happy!!! Now we really are sisters!!!! I love you so much. Welcome to the family!!!!"

Jack was married to Lisa Stelly from 2012 to 2019.

According to US Weekly, Jack and Aree met on the dating app Raya, making their relationship Instagram official in September 2019. They went public with their relationship in November 2019 when they attended the American Music Awards together.