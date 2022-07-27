AUTOPSY To Release New Studio Album 'Morbidity Triumphant' In September

Death metal veterans AUTOPSY will release their new album, "Morbidity Triumphant", on September 30 through Peaceville Records.

Since first bursting onto the death metal scene with the now-genre-classic "Severed Survival" back in 1989 and following up with the equally revered "Mental Funeral" album, the influential U.S. quartet has carved an unwavering legacy over three decades as masters and purveyors of the vile sides of the extreme metal spectrum. And now, AUTOPSY marks its reinvigorated return, presenting the first new full-length studio opus since 2014's "Tourniquets, Hacksaws And Graves" with "Morbidity Triumphant", a savage offering of brutal death, showing the U.S. legends still have an unbridled hunger for the sadistic, never reluctant to step beyond the threshold of decency.

"Morbidity Triumphant", the band's eighth album, is truly a dark delight for seasoned and new listeners alike, with a raw organic sound perfectly encapsulating what makes AUTOPSY so distinguishable among its peers, for what could easily be considered one of its strongest offerings to date.

The driving force of AUTOPSY, as ever, is the virtuoso guitar pairing of Eric Cutler and Danny Coralles, effortlessly trading off their schizophrenic leads and switching from all-out death metal madness to groove-laden heavy doom, with unmistakable drum/vocal legend Chris Reifert being master of proceedings, spewing his own infinitely creative maniacal musings. "Morbidity Triumphant" also notably marks the first album to feature new bassist Greg Wilkinson, currently also seen in STATIC ABYSS along with Chris.

Says Reifert: "Working with Greg on the AUTOPSY record was totally different than the STATIC ABYSS one, mostly since AUTOPSY is a complete band with their own pre-established ways of doing things. We just abducted him into the band and had him roll with our ways, which he took to like a fish to gasoline so much so that he contributed a song musically which fit in perfectly with the rest of the sickening anthems on the album."

"Morbidity Triumphant" was recorded at Opus Studios, with long-associated engineer Adam Munoz at the helm. Mastering was completed by Ken Lee.

The cover artwork appears courtesy of Wes Benscoter (SLAYER, BLOODBATH),with a new work of twisted and sinister genius.

Chris says: "Wes delivered another stunner. What a maniac! We didn't give him much to work with as usual. I think, maybe, just a couple of songtitles and themes maybe and his imagination did most of the work. The album title came along after the fact. After having our minds blown by Wes's art, we arrived at 'Morbidity Triumphant' which seemed to fit the theme of the painting as well as the way we feel about the state of the band in general. We've been working hard at our sick craft with zero compromise and it seems we're still hitting our stride somehow."

"Morbidity Triumphant" track listing:

01. Stab The Brain [03:15]

02. Final Frost [04:09]

03. The Voracious One [04:27]

04. Born In Blood [03:48]

05. Flesh Strewn Temple [04:01]

06. Tapestry Of Scars [04:57]

07. Knife Slice, Axe Chop [02:49]

08. Skin By Skin [04:09]

09. Maggots In The Mirror [01:43]

10. Slaughterer Of Souls [04:27]

11. Your Eyes Will Turn To Dust [03:41]

Photo credit: Nancy Reifert