JACK RUSSELL's Bandmate TONY MONTANA Says 'Musical Celebration Of Life' For Ex-GREAT WHITE Singer Is In The Works

Former GREAT WHITE bassist Tony "Montana" Cardenas, who also played with recently deceased original GREAT WHITE frontman Jack Russell in JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE, has released the following message via social media: "I am deeply saddened by the passing of my friend and bandmate, Jack Russell. We had been preparing for this moment for a long time. It was obvious to him, and all of us, that his faculties were deteriorating and that as much as he wanted to perform for his fans and fans of GREAT WHITE music, it was just not tenable any longer.

"In the wake of Jack's retirement post on 7/17, we all, including Jack, had discussions about dealing with previously booked shows. For legal purposes we would have to have a different entity name to do those shows. Thus, the ONCE BITTEN band name was put into service, and we hit the road with Jack's blessing.

"I have seen some online speculation that is critical of the apparent timing of our changeover. Truthfully, these things had been in the planning stages for months prior, and that Jack was not only aware of this, but encouraged it. If your captain on the ship becomes incapacitated, the first officer takes the wheel. That was Captain Jack's instruction. And that's where we're at.

"As to my involvement, as a corporate member of the band in its heyday, I am of the mind that it is still appropriate to go out and play the songs. Songs that I either had a hand in the writing, the recording, or songs that I helped to make hits.

"Both I and Jack's band, JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE, have a great respect for the legacy of Jack, of his GREAT WHITE contribution, and we will continue playing as long as you want to hear the legacy songs of GREAT WHITE.

"When I first met Jack Russell in 1987, I had just turned 21, and had no idea what I was in for. It was a great first ride, Jackie Blue! Touring the world, seeing ourselves on TV, hearing ourselves on the radio. But good times, and great sales, come to an end eventually. After 5 years we had reached the commercial pinnacle of GREAT WHITE's career. Yet, in the past 12 years since I rejoined Jack, he and his loyal band have still flown 1000 plus flights, logged hundreds of thousands of miles in the air, on land and on sea, to keep bringing GREAT WHITE music to our friends and fans. We are so blessed and grateful.

"Jack's band is in the midst of planning a musical celebration of life show for him here in the Los Angeles area where the boy and the band were born. The venue and participants TBA. We hope all his fans, friends, and associates can make it out!

"Jack's band, and I, want to express our heartfelt thanks for the outpouring of love and support. Jack Russell's voice, humor, and zest for life will be sorely missed by us all. We all sail on. We Sail Away."

Tony first came on the scene as the bassist for GREAT WHITE on the tour for "Once Bittten…" and was part of the band through its most successful period. After spending time away, he reunited with Russell, first playing bass and then guitar in JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE.

Russell's death was announced by his family in a social media statement on August 15.

The news of Jack's passing came less than a month after he announced that he was retiring from touring following a diagnosis of Lewy body dementia.

Russell was performing with his version of GREAT WHITE when a pyrotechnics display sparked a nightclub fire that killed 100 people at a 2003 concert in Rhode Island. At the time of the fire, the group that was on the road was called JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE. Guitarist Mark Kendall, who founded GREAT WHITE with Russell in 1982, later said he was asked to join Russell and his solo band on the tour to help boost attendance. Guitarist Ty Longley died in the blaze.

Russell exited GREAT WHITE in December 2011 after he was unable to tour with the group due a series of injuries, including a perforated bowel and a shattered pelvis. Jack largely blamed these injuries on his alcohol and painkiller addictions as well as the prednisone drug he was prescribed.

Russell sued his onetime bandmates in 2012 over their continued use of the GREAT WHITE name after Jack had taken a leave of absence from the band for medical reasons. A short time later, Russell was countersued by Kendall, rhythm guitarist/keyboardist Michael Lardie and drummer Audie Desbrow, claiming the vocalist's self-destructive behavior was damaging the GREAT WHITE name (they also alleged he was charging promoters less for his own touring version of GREAT WHITE). The parties settled in July 2013 without going to trial, with Russell most recently performing as JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE while the others are continuing as GREAT WHITE.

In October 2022, GREAT WHITE officially named Brett Carlisle as its new lead singer. Carlisle joined the band as the replacement for Andrew Freeman, who sang for GREAT WHITE for only five months.

Carlisle made his live debut with GREAT WHITE on September 24, 2022 at the Cannery Casino Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Russell's autobiography, titled "The True Tale Of Mista Bone: A Rock + Roll Narrative", was recently released via Gatekeeper Press. Penned by author Katelyn Louise "K.L." Doty, it features a sentimental foreword by Lita Ford, with additional commentary from Eric Singer, Eddie Trunk, John Kalodner, Kip Winger and others. The book, with a cover photo by legendary rock photographer Mark Weiss, is available in paperback, hardcover and e-book form.

For more information, visit www.jackrussellbook.com.