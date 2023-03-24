JAG PANZER Shares New Song 'Onward We Toil' From Upcoming 'The Hallowed' Album

Veteran U.S. heavy metallers JAG PANZER will release their new album, "The Hallowed", on June 23 via Atomic Fire Records. The LP contains 10 songs, including first single "Onward We Toil", which can be streamed below.

According to a press release, "The Hallowed" is "a quite different album compared to JAG PANZER's back catalog since it follows the conceptual storyline of the band's comic book of the same title which came out in late 2022."

JAG PANZER comments: "'Onward We Toil' tells the story of the people and animals in the concept pushing through adversity to reach their goal of finding 'The Hallowed'. The creatures known as 'The Jaw' can be heard in the beginning of the song and the epic chorus illustrates the team working together as one."

Bass and drum tracks for "The Hallowed" were recorded at Sonic Phish Productions in Arizona and engineered by drummer Ken Mary (ALICE COOPER, FIFTH ANGEL, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM),with additional recording for guitars and vocals taking place at SteamPunk Audio Labs (Arizona) and Hound House Studios in Colorado. Longtime engineering guru and extended JAG PANZER family member Jim Morris mixed the record at the famous Morrisound Studios in Florida while Maor Appelbaum (FAITH NO MORE, HALFORD, CANDLEMASS, ARMORED SAINT) added his mastering magic to the album. The album cover artwork was crafted by Dusan Markovic (ANGEL WITCH, VIRGIN STEELE) before longtime underground metal artist Travis Smith (MEGADETH, OPETH, OVERKILL) was brought in to handle the layout of "The Hallowed", finalizing an amazing team of artists for the new album.

"The Hallowed" track listing:

01. Bound As One

02. Prey

03. Ties That Bind

04. Stronger Than You Know

05. Onward We Toil

06. Edge Of A Knife

07. Dark Descent

08. Weather The Storm

09. Renewed Flame

10. Last Rites

JAG PANZER will return to the club and open-air stages this summer, kicking off at Germany's Headbangers Open Air festival on July 29 and ending with an appearance at Blades Of Steel Metal Festival 3.0 in Madison, Wisconsin on September 29.

What came into being in 1981 in Colorado Springs has lost nothing of its rebellion and power, not even over four decades later. Being inspired by the onslaught of the New Wave Of British Heavy Metal, guitarist Mark Briody and his comrades quickly became one of the most intriguing U.S. power metal acts, releasing some successful studio albums, including their 1984 debut album "Ample Destruction", "The Fourth Judgement" (1997),"Thane To The Throne" (2000),"The Scourge Of The Light" (2011) and their latest effort, "The Deviant Chord" (2017). After facing several lineup changes and a hiatus, JAG PANZER are still holding sway, as "The Hallowed" proves.

JAG PANZER is:

Harry Conklin - vocals

Mark Briody - guitars

Ken Rodarte - guitars

John Tetley - bass

Rikard Stjernquist - drums

Photo credit: Randall Fishburn Jr.