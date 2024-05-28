JANE'S ADDICTION's Classic Lineup Announces Summer 2024 Tour With LOVE AND ROCKETS

After reuniting for the first time in 14 years to perform an intimate show in London, JANE'S ADDICTION, with their original band members, and LOVE AND ROCKETS announced they will hit the road for their 2024 co-headline tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 23-city trek kicks off on August 9 at Fontainebleau Las Vegas making stops across North America in Los Angeles, New York, Toronto, and more before wrapping up in St. Louis at Evolution Festival on September 29.

Tickets will be available starting with artist presales beginning Tuesday, May 28. Additional presales will run throughout the week with the general on sale beginning Friday, May 31 at 10:00 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for JANE'S ADDICTION's fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, an exclusive autographed tour poster by JANE'S ADDICTION, specially designed VIP gift items and more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

JANE'S ADDICTION and LOVE AND ROCKETS 2024 tour dates:

Aug. 09 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Aug. 11 - San Diego, CA - Park at the Park Petco Park

Aug. 13 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

Aug. 15 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

Aug. 18 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Aug. 19 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

Aug. 21 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

Aug. 23 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater

Aug. 25 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore

Aug. 27 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

Aug. 29 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 31 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

Sep. 03 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

Sep. 05 - Portsmouth, VA - Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

Sep. 07 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Sep. 10 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17

Sep. 13 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

Sep. 15 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

Sep. 18 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Sep. 20 - Rochester Hills, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheater

Sep. 22 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Pavilion

Sep. 24 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sep. 26 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

Sep. 28 – Huntsville, AL – South Star Music Festival*

Sep. 29 – St. Louis, MO – Evolution Festival*

*Not a Live Nation date

Great bands break rules, but legends write their own. JANE'S ADDICTION formed in 1985 and has written the rule book for alternative music and culture through a combination of genre-defying classic songs and a cinematic live experience. The band consists of vocalist Perry Farrell, guitarist Dave Navarro, drummer Stephen Perkins, and bassist Eric Avery.

Undoubtedly regarded as one of rock's most influential acts, JANE'S ADDICTION's first release was the stunning, self-titled live album "Jane's Addiction" (1987),which led to two studio albums, "Nothing Shocking" (1988) and "Ritual De Lo Habitual" (1990). The band's initial farewell tour in 1991 launched the first Lollapalooza which has since become the perennial alternative rock festival.

Navarro rejoined his JANE'S ADDICTION bandmates on May 23 during their intimate concert at London, England's Bush Hall.

JANE'S ADDICTION's setlist for the Bush Hall gig included a new song called "Imminent Redemption". Navarro, Farrell, Perkins and bassist Avery – who had left the band in 2010 but returned in 2022 — also played another new track, "True Love", which they had premiered last year. They also opened with "Kettle Whistle", marking JANE'S ADDICTION's first performance of the song with Navarro since 2001.

"True Love" was reportedly written by Farrell, Avery and Perkins, with assistance from touring guitarist Josh Klinghoffer.

Navarro sat out JANE'S ADDICTION's 2022 and 2023 shows due to his battle with long COVID. He was replaced at last year's gigs by Klinghoffer, a former member of RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS who also records with Eddie Vedder and performs with PEARL JAM. 2022 saw QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE's Troy Van Leeuwen step in for Navarro.

The fall 2022 "Spirit On Fire" tour marked the first JANE'S ADDICTION run of shows in more than a decade to feature returning Avery. Prior to that, Avery last played with the band for a short stint in the 2000s before departing again in 2010.

In the fall of 2022, Farrell told Alternative Press that it wasn't easy finding a temporary replacement for Navarro. "At first, there was a lot of weight on my shoulders," he said. "This was our return tour right after COVID, and we didn't have Dave. JANE'S is a unique band, and you can't just grab any guitar player and they'll pick it up. That's Dave Navarro we're talking about — those are big shoes to fill."

When it was first announced that Van Leeuwen would fill in for Navarro for the fall 2022 tour, Dave said in a statement: "He is a great guy and I am honored to have him help make this tour happen. Though I am saddened to not make this tour, I am focused on making a full recovery and rejoining the guys when I am able. I truly wish the band well on this tour and I am confident they will bring everything to make it a fabulous show! Go get 'em, guys!"

Named after the underground comic by the Hernandez brothers, LOVE AND ROCKETS made seven records over the course of thirteen years. They announced themselves to the world with their radically unique take on the classic TEMPTATIONS song "Ball Of Confusion" This debut proved that they were going to be a force to contend with. It became a huge seller and a popular club hit in the U.S. and Canada, where it also went gold. It marked the beginning of a career that would span an impressive 14 years and seven albums.

The legacy of the band has only grown with more people realizing the extent of their influence and generations of new fans discovering them. The list of artists who cite their influence is impressive: THE FLAMING LIPS, THE DANDY WARHOLS, A PLACE TO BURY STRANGERS, JANE'S ADDICTION, BLACK REBEL MOTORCYCLE CLUB, Beck, Maynard Keenan, DUBFIRE and the PIXIES. December 2023 saw the reissue of their Beggars Banquet catalog with a vinyl box set that sold out almost immediately and each of the label's releases released individually the following year, along with a previously unreleased compilation/companion CD to 1996's "Sweet F.A." titled "My Dark Twin". In celebration, LOVE AND ROCKETS played a critically hailed and largely sold-out tour.