Japanese Power Metal Quintet LOVEBITES Signs With NAPALM RECORDS; 'The Castaway' Music Video Released

Japanese power metal quintet LOVEBITES is setting sail for new horizons by signing with Austrian metal label Napalm Records. In this new partnership, they are sharing their new album, "Outstanding Power", effective immediately — at least digitally. Physical formats of their fifth album will be released on May 8, 2026.

Founded in 2016, LOVEBITES rocket-launched themselves to the top of the metal scene in their home country — including their debut at the legendary Budokan in Tokyo, coming in March of 2026. Additionally, they have made a name for themselves abroad, gaining recognition at Metal Hammer's Golden Gods Awards and playing major stages across Europe, from Wacken and Hellfest to Download and Bloodstock. Now, the women thrillingly add multifaceted elements to their highly skilled power metal, letting their vocalist and instrumentalists shine equally. "Outstanding Power" is just what it claims to be: outstandingly powerful.

Fans eagerly awaiting "Outstanding Power" can have a look at the music video for the first single, "The Castaway". The album's opening track dashes forward with galloping riffs and sweeping pathos. "The Castaway" is a speedy power metal hymn extraordinaire, featuring rousing vocals and shimmering guitar and bass solos — a forceful first glimpse into a passionate album.

LOVEBITES comments: "We are very excited to announce that we have signed a worldwide deal with Napalm Records, excluding Asia. Their roster is filled with metal bands ranging from rising stars to globally successful acts, and even legendary icons respected by all. We are proud to become part of this illustrious history. Together with Napalm Records, whose passion for heavy metal matches our own, we will ensure the success of our upcoming album, 'Outstanding Power'. Stay tuned!"

LOVEBITES states about "Outstanding Power": "Unlike the solid ground of land, the sea never offers stability. Yet a ship pushes forward across its surface, never yielding to the crashing waves, raging storms, or roaring thunder. It was with this sense of overwhelming power that we created a truly one‑of‑a‑kind album — something only we could bring into the world. We hope metalheads everywhere will draw strength from the songs contained in 'Outstanding Power', and we look forward to setting sail together aboard the ship called LOVEBITES!"

"Outstanding Power" dashes forward with galloping riffs and sweeping pathos in its opening song, "The Castaway", a speedy power metal hymn extraordinaire, featuring rousing vocals and shimmering guitar and bass solos. Encouraging "Silence The Void" ties in with catchy verses, while "Forbidden Thirst" channels the inner turmoil in its lyrics into heroic storytelling through music, crowned again with impressive solos by guitarists Miyako and Midori. In mature "Blazing Halo", their dual guitars take the form of AC/DC-esque structures, gifting a classical sense to LOVEBITES' high-energy approach. "Dream Of King" starts off as a stripped-down, mid-tempo anthem, letting vocalist Asami shine, before crescendoing into an emotional firework — an easy album highlight! Following, LOVEBITES channel some classic genre imagery by dedicating "Phoenix Rises Again" to the mighty mythical creature with regenerative powers, a symbol to outlast and overcome struggles. "Out Of Control" is a true rock hymn, perfectly matching its successor "Wheels On Fire" in its heavy metal vibe. A suspenseful riff builds up tension for "The Eve Of Change", reminding listeners to raise their voices and stand up for themselves — this is the call! With "Reaper's Lullaby", the Japanese five-piece ventures into rougher territory, adding gang shouts to a thrash-reminiscent sound. Delightfully fast, repeating the lyrics burns in their meaning, giving the words significant weight and turning the song into another standout showing LOVEBITES' versatile skills. Instantly contrasting comes the power ballad "Eternally", layering Asami's gentle vocals with tender keys before making room for her ardent vibrato and sweeping instrumentals, before "Outstanding Power" finds its finale with ever so heartfelt "One Will Remain".

"Outstanding Power" track listing:

01. The Castaway

02. Silence The Void

03. Forbidden Thirst

04. Blazing Halo

05. Dream Of King

06. Phoenix Rises Again

07. Out Of Control

08. Wheels On Fire

09. The Eve Of Change

10. Reaper's Lullaby

11. Eternally

12. One Will Remain

LOVEBITES is:

Asami - Vocals

Midori - Guitars

Miyako - Guitars & Keyboards

Fami - Bass

Haruna - Drums

Photo credit: Kitetsu Takamiya / 67531graphics