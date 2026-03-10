TRIUMPH's GIL MOORE: MIKE LEVINE Is 'Extremely Optimistic' About His Chances Of Taking Part In Reunion Tour

In a new interview with Thomas S. Orwat, Jr. of Rock Interview Series, drummer/vocalist Gil Moore of legendary Canadian rockers TRIUMPH spoke about the band's decision to reunite for TRIUMPH's first tour in more than 30 years. The North American run of shows will celebrate TRIUMPH's 50th anniversary, and feature support from APRIL WINE. The 2026 trek will kick off with a series of dates in Canada, beginning April 22 in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, and running through a May 8 show in Calgary, Alberta. From there, the band will hit the U.S. starting May 13 in Rosemont, Illinois, and wrapping up June 6 in Boston. In all, 10 Canadian and 16 American cities are included on the tour. For the 2026 tour, TRIUMPH's classic lineup consisting of Moore, Rik Emmett (guitar, vocals) and Mike Levine (bass, keyboards) will be joined by guitarist Phil X, drummer and keyboardist Brent Fitz and bassist Todd Kerns. Phil X, whose real name is Theofilos Xenidis, is a member of BON JOVI and a former member of TRIUMPH, while Fitz and Kerns are both members of SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS.

Regarding the setlist for the upcoming tour, Moore said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "There's a lot of songs in the hat, and we're kind of looking at what fans are asking for on social media. And then when we get in with full-band rehearsals, which is on the 16th of March, I'm sure some are gonna drop out and some are gonna drop in, and there's gonna be a discussion. So I don't really have a firm setlist at the moment."

Moore was also asked about the stage production for TRIUMPH's 2026 tour, specifically whether he plans to integrate advanced technologies into performance design or if the presentation will be more "pretty straightforward", "like a traditional TRIUMPH show from the '80s and late '70s". He responded: "I would say [it will be] more traditional, if I was just to say, like, where's the pendulum at, because you kind of have to plan what you're going to do, and you can't be doing two things at once. On the other hand, some of the stuff that [our lighting director] Paul [Dexter at Masterworks in Los Angeles] and I have been working on, we are going to introduce. So there will be a little bit, I'll say, of some tech that people are gonna, I hope, be surprised by, but in a way, when you say it's kind of like TRIUMPH in the old days, we were always trying to do theatrics, I guess I'd say, lighting and things with sound and with sight and kind of visual sleight of hand to try to always enhance the songs. And so it's no different than that. It's just that we have more technology on our side. I mean, the things that didn't exist back then that exist now in terms of lighting fixtures and effects, they're not comparable. And then video, of course, really wasn't part of the '70s and the '80s like it is now. So there's another — I don't know — you could call that almost another bandmember; it's another element that's there around you. So, yeah, it'll, I think, be sort of a mix of what you might have thought would come back from TRIUMPH based on what you saw back in the day, but upgraded into today's technology. But it's largely a straight-ahead rock and roll show."

Moore also talked about the status of Levine, who revealed in December that he has "a problem" with his hand that "precludes" him "from being able to really play well." Asked how many shows Mike expects to perform at on the upcoming tour, Gil said: "Yeah. Not much has changed [since he last talked about it]. It's gonna be a gametime decision for Mike. He's extremely optimistic, and he really wants to be there. He'd like to be on the whole tour, and we're hoping he can be, but we just don't know. And it'll probably be right up until the start of the tour in April — he'll probably make his decision in the last week of March, something like that. But we're hoping to have him out. We've got our fingers crossed."

Phil X, Fitz and Kerns previously played with Gil and Rik on June 6, 2025 at the Rogers Festival At The Final, a free outdoor concert in the ICE District ahead of Game 2 of the 2025 Stanley Cup final between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Formed in Mississauga in 1975, TRIUMPH rose from playing high school auditoriums and rock 'n' roll bars to selling out iconic arenas, from Toronto's famed Maple Leaf Gardens to Reunion Arena in Dallas, Texas. Their virtuosic musicianship, soaring vocals, and dazzling, high-production live shows helped define an era of arena rock. Blending hard rock power with progressive ambition, TRIUMPH has sold over 15 million albums worldwide and earned multiple gold and platinum certifications, building a global following through headline tours and landmark festival performances, including the 1983 US Festival before 500,000 fans. With hits like "Lay It on The Line", "Magic Power" and "Fight The Good Fight" — combined with pioneering stage productions featuring pyrotechnics, laser lighting, and theatrical flair — TRIUMPH became arena rock legends, securing a permanent place in Canadian and international rock history.

The band's return to the road follows a defining year honoring TRIUMPH's impact across generations. In June 2025, the band was celebrated with "Magic Power: All-Star Tribute To Triumph" (Round Hill Records, June 6, 2025),a 15-track tribute album featuring rock luminaries such as Phil X, Sebastian Bach, Slash, Nancy Wilson, Joey Belladonna, Dee Snider, Lawrence Gowan, Deen Castronovo, Alex Lifeson, Jeff Keith, Mickey Thomas and produced by the world-renowned Mike Clink (GUNS N' ROSES, MÖTLEY CRÜE, WHITESNAKE).

Further solidifying their celebrated status, TRIUMPH was inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame in October, a prestigious honor recognizing their enduring influence, masterful songwriting, and contributions to Canada's cultural legacy. This induction adds to their long list of accolades, which includes membership in the Canadian Music Industry Hall Of Fame (2007),the Canadian Music Hall Of Fame (2008),and Canada's Walk Of Fame (2019).

Rik's memoir, "Lay It On The Line - A Backstage Pass To Rock Star Adventure, Conflict And Triumph", came out in October 2023 via ECW Press.

Moore, Levine, and Emmett formed TRIUMPH in 1975, and their blend of heavy riff-rockers with progressive odysseys, peppered with thoughtful, inspiring lyrics and virtuosic guitar playing quickly made them a household name in Canada. Anthems like "Lay It On The Line", "Magic Power" and "Fight The Good Fight" broke them in the USA, and they amassed a legion of fiercely passionate fans. But, as a band that suddenly split at the zenith of their popularity, TRIUMPH missed out on an opportunity to say thank you to those loyal and devoted fans, a base that is still active today, three decades later.

After 20 years apart, Emmett, Levine and Moore played at the 2008 editions of the Sweden Rock Festival and Rocklahoma. A DVD of the historic Sweden performance was made available four years later.