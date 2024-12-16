JASON BITTNER Is 'Always Pro-LARS ULRICH' Even Though METALLICA Drummer Is 'Not The Most Proficient Technician'

The newest episode of "Troy Story: A Podcast For The Collar City" revisits METALLICA's first and only concert at the RPI Field House on March 15, 1989. The heavy metal icons were rampaging across America on their "Damaged Justice" tour in support of their then-latest studio album "…And Justice For All", and the show marked the band's second-ever performance in the Capital Region.

The episode features guest Jason Bittner — lifelong Capital Region resident, world-renowned drummer for SHADOWS FALL and CATEGORY 7, and alumni for other legendary metal acts such as OVERKILL and FLOTSAM AND JETSAM — who shares his memories of attending the RPI show as a 19-year-old college student.

Regarding his impressions of METALLICA and support act QUEENSRŸCHE at the RPI Field House gig, Bittner said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I just thought [QUEENSRŸCHE] were great. I thought they were better than METALLICA that night, that specific night. And for me — I feel terrible saying this because I just got a message from [METALLICA drummer] Lars [Ulrich]; I just got a message from Lars from one of my bandmates a couple of weeks ago, sending me my best and he hadn't seen me in a long time and he wanted to tell me, he said hello — but I am not the first person to say this, and we all know that Lars, even though we all know and love him, was not the most technically proficient technician night after night, let's say, on the drums. So, let's just say that the 1989 version of myself thought that Lars might've had a couple too many beers before he hit the stage that night, because I didn't hear all my favorite double-bass parts being played in the mix. Of course, the mix might've sucked anyways. I don't know. It was still METALLICA.

"People have given him so much shit over the years, like, yeah, whatever, 'sloppy,' 'hasn't done…' It's been documented a million times before. All I can say is in the number of times that I've had an interaction with Lars Ulrich in my 30 years of being a professional drummer, he's been nothing but absolutely cordial and a beautiful person to me and every time always took time out for me, always [would] just hang out, never, just never, never, never a rock star, never a jerk. So I'm always pro-Lars."

During the episode, Jason also discusses:

* Attending the Troy show during a holiday break from studying at Berkley School of Music in Boston

* His choice of "…And Justice For All" as METALLICA's best album

* Thoughts on the audio production for the "… And Justice For All" LP

* Speculation on how someone managed to bring a camcorder into the Field House to record the METALLICA and QUEENSRŸCHE sets

* Performing with some of his favorite bands touring the world, including OVERKILL and ANTHRAX.

* The reunion of SHADOWS FALL, his new band CATEGORY 7, and previous work with local Capital Region hardcore band STIGMATA

* Discovering METALLICA as a teenager growing up in Schenectady and Niskayuna, and his first reaction to hearing the "Ride The Lightning" LP.

* Hearing METALLICA's "Master Of Puppets" album for the first time, and how the band was a gateway to heavier bands like SLAYER and ANTHRAX.

* Attending METALLICA's 1986 show at the Glens Falls Civic Center with Cliff Burton on bass guitar, and meeting Ulrich for the first time.

* Seeing other legendary metal bands like OZZY OSBOURNE, MEGADETH, SLAYER, ANTHRAX and METAL CHURCH at various Capital Region venues.

Future episodes will feature RPI alumni and WRPI DJ Toast Eric Haskins who was part of concert security staff that night, and then-high school student and METALLICA fan Kevin O'Connell. Both attended the show that night in 1989 and will share their recollections of the gig.

"Troy Story: A Podcast For The Collar City" is a monthly oral history podcast produced and hosted by John Salka — former communications director for the city of Troy and advisor for two mayors — who brings a firsthand perspective to recent Troy history and strong relationships with community leaders, business owners, and residents.

For more information, visit troystorypod.com/metallica.

Jason Bittner photo credit: Frank White