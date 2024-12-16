DYING FETUS And CRADLE OF FILTH To Headline 2025 Edition Of 'Chaos & Carnage' Tour

For the first time ever, two iconic titans of extreme metal — DYING FETUS and CRADLE OF FILTH — are teaming up to co-headline the 2025 "Chaos & Carnage" tour. Joining the chaos is a powerhouse lineup of special guests: FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE, NE OBLIVISCARIS, UNDEATH, VOMIT FORTH and CORPSE PILE.

Now in its sixth year, "Chaos & Carnage" upholds its reputation for showcasing the elite of heavy music while championing the genre's future. Previous editions have seen acts such as WHITECHAPEL, CARNIFEX, SUICIDE SILENCE, CATTLE DECAPITATION, LORNA SHORE, HUMANITY'S LAST BREATH, ABORTED, and more dominate stages nationwide; the tour has built a legacy of unforgettable performances in packed venues nationwide.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 20 at 10 a.m. local time. For those seeking the ultimate fan experience, VIP upgrades will be available starting Monday, January 6 at 10 a.m. local time, exclusively at ChaosAndCarnage.com.

"Chaos & Carnage" 2025 tour dates:

Apr. 17 - Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre

Apr. 19 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Apr. 20 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Apr. 22 - Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater

Apr. 24 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

Apr. 26 - San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center

Apr. 27 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues

Apr. 29 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

May 01 - New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square

May 02 - Richmond, VA @ The National

May 03 - Reading, PA @ Reverb

May 04 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

May 06 - Montreal, QC, Canada @ L'Olympia

May 07 - Toronto, ON, Canada @ Rebel

May 08 - Pontiac, MI @ The Crofoot

May 09 - Chicago, IL @ Radius

May 10 - Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom

May 12 - Wichita, KS @ Temple Live

May 14 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

DYING FETUS's latest album, "Make Them Beg For Death", came out in September 2023 via Relapse Records. Recorded in Baltimore with longtime producer Steve Wright and mixed by Mark Lewis (CANNIBAL CORPSE),the LP contains every DYING FETUS hallmark.

"Make Them Beg For Death" delivers savage beatdowns equally designed to pulverize and mesmerize. "It follows on from where 'Wrong One To Fuck With' left off," drummer Trey Williams said. "We don't need to participate in the technical death metal arms race. We've got the big guns, and we've proven that. It's all about pointing them in the right direction, so to speak."

Monstrous riffs, blast beats, unstoppable hooks, and earth-moving grooves define their catalog. "We put our own twist on death metal," explained co-vocalist/guitarist John Gallagher. "We were like most bands, starting in the garage, drinking beer, having a little fun on the weekend, finding the right amps through trial and error. We blended aspects of bands we liked — SUFFOCATION, OBITUARY, DEICIDE and CANNIBAL CORPSE, among others; the dual vocal approach of CARCASS — and made them our own. 'Let's make it moshy, let's make it slammy.'"

To the men of DYING FETUS, the mission is straightforward.

"The philosophy is the same now as it was when the band started," Gallagher confirmed. "To write catchy riffs and to make it memorable. Whatever style of music you're doing, make it something people want to hear repeatedly."

In a recent interview with Portugal's Look Mag, CRADLE OF FILTH frontman Dani Filth was asked why it is taking more than three years for him and his bandmates to release the follow-up to 2021's "Existence Is Futile" album. He responded: "[We've done] loads of tours. We were in the studio beginning the drums last May. But then we went and did all summer festivals. Then we had holidays — one holiday a year, which we allow us to rejuvenate. Then I was recording with my friend in America. Then we went to South America and Mexico. Then we went, did a co-headline tour with DEVILDRIVER. Then we went back to the studio. Then our producer had a baby. Then it was Christmas, and we did more in the studio. Then we went on tour in Europe. Yeah, that's what happened. We've just been very, very busy.

"It was finished — it's been ready since July, I think," Dani revealed. "We're having two more videos and singles before the album drops. Yeah, maybe even four; I'm not sure. It depends how well it goes. But yeah, there's a plan to a gameplan to everything."

Asked about the musical direction of the new CRADLE OF FILTH material, Dani said: "It's very hard to talk about it. I don't really wanna talk about it because I can't do it justice. Every album has a lot of things going on. It's just a very, very great record. It's the next stage of our evolutionary step as CRADLE OF FILTH, moving on from the [two new songs] we debuted on [the 2023 live album] 'Trouble And Their Double Lives'. It has elements of old-school CRADLE, elements of new-school CRADLE. It's catchy, it's fast, it's slow, it's romantic, it's heavy, it's theatrical."

In October, CRADLE OF FILTH released a new single, "Malignant Perfection", along with a music video directed by Vicente Cordero, who has previously worked with FILTER, DEVILDRIVER, IN FLAMES and BLACK VEIL BRIDES, among others.

Last year, CRADLE OF FILTH released its first live album in over 20 years, the aforementioned "Trouble And Their Double Lives", via Napalm Records. The LP was recorded between 2014 and 2019 at different performances in the USA, Europe, Australia and beyond during the band's "Cryptoriana" world tour and dates following. Produced, mixed and mastered by Scott Atkins at Grindstone Studios, with recording captured by Danny B, the effort not only featured a slew of fan favorites encompassing the band's discography but also two bonus tracks and two entirely brand new songs, "She Is A Fire" and "Demon Prince Regent".