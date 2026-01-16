JASON MOMOA Says He Was 'Terrified' To Host OZZY OSBOURNE's Final Concert: 'It Was Unbelievable'

Jason Momoa has reflected on the experience of hosting BLACK SABBATH's final concert, which took place last July at Villa Park in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Appearing on the Thursday, January 15 episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon", the 46-year-old American actor and film producer said about Ozzy and the Osbourne family (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I had to host for them. He's like a God to me. It was unbelievable, yeah. I loved him."

Regarding how he ended up landing the hosting gig for the "Back To The Beginning" event, Jason said: "The show got announced, and I just called everyone I knew [that was going to perform there]. I called METALLICA and ANTHRAX, just to get tickets so I could be there. Because it's gonna come out and there's only a limited amount of tickets. I'm, like, 'Dude, just me and my kids.' And so I was just begging to get scraps. And then [legendary rock photographer] Ross Halfin called and goes, '[Ozzy's wife and manager] Sharon Osbourne wants you to host it.' And I helped them out. I did a music video for [Ozzy] when he couldn't do it. And I did a music video for the album before. And I was, like, 'Anything Ozzy needs, I'll do it.' And so they just probably just remembered that. And she's, like, 'I want Jason to host it.' And I'm, like, terrified. Terrified. That many people. [Sitting at this studio in front of a live audience] is terrifying. Imagine a stadium. And there's everybody you love [playing at the event]. I mean, all my music — everyone. METALLICA, GUNS N' ROSES. You can't believe all the people that are there. And dude, I'm on the poster. And so when he actually went up, I was with Ross, and I'm like right at Ozzy's feet and I'm the closest to him of anyone. Geezer's [Butler, SABBATH bassist] not even as close to him as I am. And I watched it with my kids just quietly. And it was unbelievable, yeah. And then sadly he passed like a couple of weeks later."

During the TV appearance, the actor also spoke about getting into a mosh pit with his son Nakoa-Wolf, 17, as PANTERA performed as a support act for Ozzy and BLACK SABBATH.

"I grabbed my son, and I was, like, 'We're going,'" Jason recalled. "And my [head of] security [Liam], my buddy who was helping me, he was, like, 'No, you're not.' And Liam went in there too. But I grabbed my son. He'd never been in a mosh pit. I was, like, 'You're going with me, boy.' I jumped over. We went in there for PANTERA."

Four days before Osbourne's July 22, 2025 death at age 76, Momoa spoke with People about hosting "Back To The Beginning". He said: "To be at SABBATH, that's 13-year-old Jason going, like, 'Wow.' Hanging out with all my music rock gods and different friends — it's just pinch me. The comedown is going to be brutal."

Shortly after Osbourne's family announced Ozzy's death in a statement, Momoa posted a tribute on Instagram which included a photo of him posing with Ozzy and Sharon at the farewell concert.

"Love you @ozzyosbourne," Momoa wrote. "All my aloha @sharonosbourne and ohana. So grateful. RIP."

The Hawaiian-born actor, who is perhaps best-known for his role as Khal Drogo in HBO fantasy epic "Game Of Thrones", is a huge heavy metal fan, having previously said that he listened to a lot of PANTERA, METALLICA and MUDVAYNE to get himself into the right frame of mind for playing a warrior like Conan in Marcus Nispel's remake of the classic Arnold Schwarzenegger action adventure "Conan The Barbarian". More recently, he tapped vocalist Oli Peters of the Canadian death metal band ARCHSPIRE to coach him on how to mimic his distinct vocal style for the early troop rallying scene in the Apple TV+ sci-fi series "See".