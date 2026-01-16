SIRENIA Releases Music Video For 'Callous Eyes' From Upcoming 'Amanita Messis' Album

Symphonic metallers SIRENIA have released the official music video for "Callous Eyes", the second single from the band's upcoming album, "Amanita Messis". The follow-up 2023's "1977" picks up the trail where the previous LP left off, with SIRENIA continuing to deliver melodic and catchy metal with a symphonic vibe. True to the band's signature style, the songs are perfectly balanced between the classic past and the modern touch of the future.

"Callous Eyes" is a catchy and melodic song relying on electronic elements with a modern touch, perfectly blended with metal.

"Amanita Messis" will be an epic journey through the renowned musical style of SIRENIA, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Lots of special anniversary tours and shows are in the works.

SIRENIA previously released the official music video for the LP's first single, "Nightside Den". That clip was shot in Marseille, France, the hometown of SIRENIA's lead singer Emmanuelle Zoldan, who has been in the band for a decade.

SIRENIA was formed by multi-instrumentalist, composer and songwriter Morten Veland in January 2001. Morten's musical work was already well known through his work with his former band TRISTANIA, which he co-founded back in the mid-'90s. Being the main songwriter for TRISTANIA, he was a part of defining the gothic metal sound from a very early time on.

With SIRENIA, Morten's intention was to bring it to the next level, a task he succeeded to fulfil. Up to date SIRENIA has released 11 albums, an EP and several singles. Their albums have made it to the charts in multiple countries, receiving great reviews worldwide. Meanwhile their singles have topped radio charts in several countries.

SIRENIA has also toured extensively in Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia and Australia for 20 years and counting and performed at the biggest festivals in Europe on the same billing as huge acts like OZZY OSBOURNE, IRON MAIDEN, AEROSMITH and KORN, to mention a few.

SIRENIA sounds like a mixture of gothic metal and rock with classical orchestrations, in addition to some elements from more extreme metal genres. Their sound has a solid base in the powerful drums and bass supported by massive rhythm guitars, dressed with atmospheric keyboards and spiced with melancholic violins and 12-string guitars. The music is at all times melodic and groovy. The vocal styles are diverse and consist of female vocals, choirs, growls, screams, clean male vocals, whispers and samples. The songs are very intense and dynamic. The lyrics are based on reflections on life, death, love, hate, paranoia, anxiety and mental decline in general.