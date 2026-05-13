JASON NEWSTED Says METALLICA's Residency At Las Vegas's Sphere Is 'An Incredible Opportunity': 'I'm Very Happy For Them'

During a May 12 appearance on SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk", ex-METALLICA bassist Jason Newsted spoke about the band's upcoming residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas. Asked if he has any shows at the venue yet and whether he would be interested in seeing his former band play at the Sphere, Jason said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I haven't seen anything there yet. It fascinates me. I think that it's gonna be great for them. That would be a really killer thing, 'cause they obviously have some production people that are pretty on point. You see what's gone on the last however many years they carried that flippin' thing around the world, that black-and-yellow thing [stage production for the 'M72' tour]. Amazing, just amazing. So you can only imagine what their people are gonna come up with for that scenario, for that setting.

"I am definitely open to seeing any band there," Jason added. "I'd love to see THE EAGLES there. I'd love to see METALLICA there, whomever. Yeah, I think it's an incredible opportunity. I'm very happy for them… What platform, really from a different planet, they're gonna be able to work with, especially because you got yourself planted for a minute. You don't gotta pick up the gig at the end of the gig, take it to the next town. You gotta, I think, be able to establish some shit, learn from that first show, learn from that show, learn from that, and by the time the sixth one comes… I think it's just gonna be — they're all gonna be great, but you know what I'm saying. They're gonna learn from each [show], figure out exactly how it's gonna work, and they'll adapt to it. It's gonna be amazing, I'm sure. Yeah, killer, man. Killer for them. And the tickets sold in the blink of an eye, and it's just wonderful. It's wonderful to see. It really is."

This past March, METALLICA added 16 dates to its Sphere residency, tripling the number of shows for the engagement, which begins in early October and now extends into 2027. All 24 "Life Burns Faster" shows will continue the "No Repeat Weekend" tradition that began with the 2023 kick-off of the band's "M72" world tour, with no songs repeated on each Thursday and Saturday.

METALLICA originally announced eight dates at the venue between October 1 and October 31, but later added shows in November (November 5 and 7),January (January 28 and 30),February (February 4, 6, 18, 20, 25, and 27) and March (March 4, 6, 11, and 13).

The Las Vegas Sphere is a 17,600-capacity venue which has transformed live entertainment since opening in September 2023.

Known for its immersive entertainment experiences, including concerts and films, featuring a state-of-the-art 16K resolution wraparound screen and a powerful sound system, the Las Vegas Sphere is nestled near the Venetian Resort and Wynn Las Vegas just off the Las Vegas Strip.

The Sphere has already hosted residencies from a number of legendary rockers, including U2, PHISH, DEAD & COMPANY and THE EAGLES.

Sphere's next-generation technologies include the world's highest-resolution LED display that wraps up, over and around the audience, creating a fully immersive visual environment. The venue also features the world's most advanced concert-grade audio system, Sphere Immersive Sound, powered by HOLOPLOT, which delivers audio with unmatched clarity and precision to every guest.

Jason left METALLICA back in 2001, but was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, along with Lars Ulrich, James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett and the man who replaced him, bassist Robert Trujillo, in 2009.

Twelve years ago, Jason shelved NEWSTED, the heavy metal project he operated between 2012 and 2014, saying that it cost him "an awful lot of money — hundreds of thousands of dollars." He added: "I couldn't continue because the business is such a harsh thing now and so different than what I had known."

JASON NEWSTED & THE CHOPHOUSE BAND will play eight headlining dates in cities including Northampton, Albany, Alexandria, Grand Rapids, Knoxville and more (full dates below). The group will also support iconic Atlanta country rock outfit BLACKBERRY SMOKE for 10 shows in July.

The 18-date run will kick off on July 1 at Northampton's Iron Horse Music Hall, and visit major markets across the South, Midwest, and East Coast, and conclude with a two-night stand at the legendary Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee on July 24-25.

Since 1992, JASON NEWSTED & THE CHOPHOUSE BAND have performed periodically at select benefit shows and charity gigs, supporting causes like veterans' relief and animal rehabilitation, as well as youth music and arts education programs.

Newsted leads the 2026 JASON NEWSTED & THE CHOPHOUSE BAND lineup, in which he is joined by Jesse Farnsworth (guitar, vocals),Jimbo Hart (bass, vocals),Humberto Perez (guitar) and Robert John-Tucker (drums, vocals).