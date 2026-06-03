EUROPE Shares Music Video For New Single 'The Cult Of Ignorance' From Upcoming 'Come This Madness' Album

Swedish hard rock veterans EUROPE have released the hook-laden new single "The Cult Of Ignorance", the second track unveiled from their highly anticipated forthcoming studio album, "Come This Madness", due on September 25 via Silver Lining Music.

Driven by an instantly memorable hook and an anthemic chorus, "The Cult Of Ignorance" combines undeniable catchiness with a message that resonates in today's fast-moving world, delivering moments of reflection without losing its positive, feel-good energy.

As well as featuring EUROPE, the accompanying star-studded video showcases cameos from high-profile friends of the band, including renowned actress Malin Åkerman, former World No. 1 and multiple Grand Slam champion tennis player Stefan Edberg, astronaut Christer Fuglesang, Howling Pelle (THE HIVES),Mikael Åkerfeldt and Fredrik Åkesson (OPETH) and E-Type, alongside many other notable personalities from the world of music, film, fashion, sports and science.

"I love this track! It's a straightforward rock anthem with lyrics reflecting the times we live in, written slightly tongue in cheek," says EUROPE's founding member and frontman Joey Tempest. "Mic [Michaeli, keyboards] came to me with this song idea while on tour in South America — I thought it was crazy good! We finished it together and it's become a real banger! The title was inspired by a phrase coined by author and biochemist Isaac Asimov. It reflects some of the negative tendencies emerging in our world today, though it is written in a slightly light-hearted tone."

The members of EUROPE have seen it all. Pushed forward. Never stood still. And still, they rise again, continuing to defy expectations, evolving, adapting, and pushing forward without compromise.

Across songs like "One On One", "The Cult Of Ignorance" and the title track, "Come This Madness", the band channels tension, truth, and raw energy into a record that feels both deeply personal and globally resonant.

The first single, "One On One", was made available in late April, marking a powerful reintroduction to a band that has never sounded more focused. Built around a driving bass riff and layered with soaring melodies, the track blends EUROPE's classic sound with a fresh, modern energy. Opening with an orchestral-led intro before moving into a riff-driven core, it builds into a high-impact, arena-ready hard rock moment. Written during a time of global stillness but developed over years, the song reflects both persistence and evolution — a track the band refused to let go of, ultimately shaping it into a defining moment on "Come This Madness".

"'One On One' is definitely one of my favorite tracks from the album," Joey previously said. "The power and feel is fresh, but some of the melodies bring me back to where it all began. Lyrically, it's perhaps not filled with as much escapism as early EUROPE. These lyrics automatically ended up being more of a reflection of the times we live in today. Ever since 'One On One' was just a demo, we've stayed with it… never gave up on it, and elevated it to a place where it belongs: a high-flying, classic hard rock track."

The "One On One" single was accompanied by a striking and unconventional music video, marking a bold new visual chapter for the band. Set in a stark, cinematic environment, the video centers on a single character — battered, broken and emotionally exposed — brought to life in a powerful and deeply human performance by acclaimed actor Peter Stormare ("Fargo", "The Big Lebowski", "Minority Report", "8MM", "Armageddon").

"We always knew Peter loved rock music, and when his name came up it just felt right," continued Tempest. "We wanted to approach this from a different angle — something more stripped back and unexpected."

The "One On One" video, which was directed by Patric Ullaeus, can also be seen below.

"Come This Madness" was recorded at RMV Studio, the Stockholm-based recording facility founded by Benny Andersson and Ludvig Andersson. The album features special guest appearances from Tobias Forge (GHOST) and Mikael Åkerfeldt (OPETH) and was produced by acclaimed producer Tom Dalgety (GHOST, RAMMSTEIN, PIXIES, THE CULT, OPETH),who became a true creative force throughout the process, deeply embedded in the band's writing and recording, shaping the album's sound from the ground up. To bring the project to its final stage and complete their vision, the band turned to one of rock's most respected recording legends Mike Fraser (AC/DC, VAN HALEN, METALLICA, THE CULT, LOVERBOY) to mix the record.

Tempest concluded: "It was a true pleasure working with Tom. He's creative, musical and incredibly intuitive — he really became a sixth member of the band during the writing and recording of this album. We even invited him to co-write on some of the songs."

With "Come This Madness", EUROPE deliver a landmark record that finds them fully realized and present, confronting the world as it is and not only are they gearing up for its release, the band will also embark on an extensive run of live dates, including numerous festival appearances and a major tour to celebrate the 40th anniversary of "The Final Countdown". Kicking off in Glasgow on September 30, "The Final Countdown 40th Anniversary Tour" promises to unite the legacy that defined them with the renewed energy, driving them forward today.

The "Come This Madness" album artwork was created by Storm Studios (PINK FLOYD, LED ZEPPELIN, MUSE) and can be seen below.

"Come This Madness" track listing:

01. One On One

02. The Cult Of Ignorance

03. Come This Madness

04. This Time Of Year

05. In A Different World

06. Scandinavian Eyes

07. Takin' It Back

08. In The Absence Of Grace

09. The Angels Must Have Flown

10. The Devil's Back

11. Nothing Can Follow This

"Come This Madness" will be available on vinyl, CD and digital formats.

In September 2023, EUROPE released a standalone new song titled "Hold Your Head Up". The track, which was described by the band as "a punchy uptempo rocker with reminiscent elements of early EUROPE," was recorded in August 2023 at Atlantis Studios in Stockholm with producer Klas Åhlund (GHOST, ROBYN) and was mixed by Stefan Glaumann (RAMMSTEIN, DEF LEPPARD),who also mixed EUROPE's "Secret Society" album.

"Hold Your Head Up" was made available to stream and download on September 29, 2023 across all reputable digital platforms, including Spotify, Apple, iTunes, Amazon Music, Deezer, Tidal, Pandora and YouTube Music.

EUROPE's last album, "Walk The Earth", was released in October 2017 via Hell & Back Recordings (Silver Lining Music). It was recorded at famed Abbey Road Studios in London with Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb (RIVAL SONS, Shooter Jennings, Jason Isbell, Chris Stapleton).

EUROPE is:

Joey Tempest - Lead Vocals

John Norum - Guitars

John Levén - Bass

Mic Michaeli - Keyboards

Ian Haugland - Drums

Photo credit: Andy Ford