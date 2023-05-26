JASTA Drops New Song 'Assimilation Agenda' Feat. EXODUS's STEVE 'ZETRO' SOUZA

HATEBREED frontman Jamey Jasta has just dropped a single and visualizer for "Assimilation Agenda", a brand new track from his JASTA project, featuring Steve "Zetro" Souza from San Francisco Bay Area legends EXODUS. The banger is the first new music from JASTA since the release of the well-received project "The Lost Chapters, Volume 2", which dropped in 2019.

The song was recorded/mixed/mastered by Nick Bellmore at Dexters Lab Recording in Milford, Connecticut. It's the first track from JASTA's forthcoming new album, due out later this year.

"The whole album is a love letter to thrash but this song in particular is a great example of what’s to come and one of my favorites," says Jasta. "A duet with Zetro that will get the circle pits going HARD!!!"

The name Jasta represents one of music's most prolific and powerful reputations. As founder and frontman for Grammy-nominated monoliths HATEBREED alongside his countless collaborations, Jasta's reputation extends worldwide and well beyond music. From stints as the three-year host of MTV's "Headbanger's Ball" to his own popular podcast, the 2016-launched "The Jasta Show", he has become synonymous with both heavy music and hardcore culture. He remains the leading voice of the scene and amongst his peers.

In a 2019 interview with HardDrive Radio, Jasta stated about fans of heavy music not having an awareness of who he is in spite of his visibility as the frontman for HATEBREED: "It's a whole new generation of kids. In the 2010s, which, if you think about the music that's become popular since 2009 when HATEBREED did the self-titled album, until now, in 2010 when we did the KINGDOM OF SORROW album, there's two or three waves of bands, just in that one decade. So, you go, 'Wait a second.' Someone was just telling me about the band BRING ME THE HORIZON. They made a switch from being a heavy band to being sort of a more radio-friendly band in 2010. I looked that up and it was true. I thought, 'Just think about all the kids that that's their gateway band.' What happens is, they search other bands and they find SUICIDE SILENCE and they find KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, then they see SUICIDE SILENCE covered HATEBREED, and KILLSWITCH ENGAGE's former singer does a song with the guy from HATEBREED. They have these weird ways, these weird gateways that they find other artists. It's amazing. I really feel like it's changed my outlook on everything. It's like we're living in… There's less gatekeepers."

He continued: "I remember being crushed when they said MTV2 is not going to play the HATEBREED video. That's part of the reason I wanted to be the host of the show ['Headbanger's Ball']. I was, like, 'If I can't get my video played, I've got to get in there somehow and try to change the system so that they don't look at us as just this screaming noise.' So, now, there's less — you can put a song up on SoundCloud; you can pay a guy… Shoutout to Paul [McGuire]; he did the video with Howard ['Chasing Demons']. We did it in our jam spot. It's got two million streams; it's got a half-million on YouTube. I've sold out every pressing of the CD. I did it totally DIY. That really started making me think, 'Wow, it's exciting. You don't have to go to a label and say…' I love all the labels; don't get me wrong. You don't have to pitch your project to somebody who might not be at that label in a year or two. I've had that happen with the HATEBREED DVD. They wanted to cut the budget on that. Luckily, we were able to get out of that deal and go to eOne and eOne gave us what we needed to do, and that DVD went number one. That previous company could of have had a number one DVD, but they didn't believe. They just see the name, 'This is crazy. This guy is yelling at me. He's wearing a bandana. What am I going to do?' Now, it's exciting, man."