JAY WEINBERG's Drumming Colleagues Offer Words Of Support Following His Shock Firing From SLIPKNOT

A number of Jay Weinberg's drumming colleagues have offered their words of support to the musician after his shock firing from SLIPKNOT last weekend.

On November 5, SLIPKNOT released a statement via social media in which it said it had "decided to make a creative decision and to part ways with Jay."

Six days later, Weinberg, who replaced Joey Jordison, SLIPKNOT's original drummer, in 2013, shared on Instagram that he "was heartbroken and blindsided to receive the phone call" last Sunday, "the news of which, most of you learned shortly after."

"This is not the ending to the journey I'd dreamt of, and committed myself to seeing through − not by a long shot," he wrote. "But, despite the confusion and sadness, there is something that's provided an equal amount of comfort. For many of you reading this: 10 years ago, we weren't yet acquainted. And now, we are. For that, I'm thankful in ways I'll never be able to fully express."

After Jay broke his silence regarding his dismissal from SLIPKNOT, several of his colleagues took to the comments section on Instagram to share words of encouragement as he embarks on the next chapter of his career.

Former GUNS N' ROSES and VELVET REVOLVER drummer Matt Sorum wrote: "You're just beginning pal , in life ...one door shuts and another one opens. Life is hills and valleys and you've climbed the mountain to the top. It's what makes us grateful and as a journeyman drummer myself more will be revealed!! The future is bright for you and all of us , can't wait to see the next adventure !! Rock on Brother"

Aquiles Priester (W.A.S.P., Vinnie Moore, Tony MacAlpine) said: "I've been there before brother and I know how hard it is! But you're a badass drummer and very young! I'm sure God never close one door before open much more opportunities! Keep it up!"

Eloy Casagrande (SEPULTURA) stated: "You're one of the greatest, Jay. It'll be a pleasure watching your next steps. Much love".

Charlie Engen (FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH) wrote: "All the best Jay!"

Mike Portnoy (DREAM THEATER, THE WINERY DOGS) said: "This is only the end of one chapter…you have MANY MORE to write Bro!! Always have your back".

GREEN DAY's Tré Cool wrote: "I have so much admiration and respect for you, Jay. You are still yet to make the best music of your life. You are young. The future is yours for the taking and I'm excited to see what you bring into to the world next! You're truly a special drummer."

Alex Gonzalez, drummer and songwriter for the Mexican band MANÁ and metal band DE LA TIERRA, said: " It was great meeting you Jay @jayweinberg a while back in Rio de Janeiro Brasil and Buenos Aires Argentina when @delatierraofficial got to open up those shows. You were very cool and kind with me and I enjoyed very much seeing you play. Wishing you all the best in the near future with what ever you do musically and with all your projects . Respect and admiration to you!!"

BLACK VEIL BRIDES' Chris Mora (a.k.a. Christian Coma, or simply CC) wrote: "You stole our hearts, and our ears my dude. Can't wait to hear what's next, and thank you for filling a void that was much needed in music."

Also weighing in on Jay's post was his father Max, of Bruce Springsteen's E STREET BAND, and leader of the house band on Conan O'Brien's talk show. Max wrote: "For 33 years you've made your mom and I 100% proud. This moment is no exception. You're a class act! Love Dad"

Jay played his final show with SLIPKNOT on November 3 at the Hell & Heaven festival in Toluca, Mexico.

When SLIPKNOT announced Weinberg's departure, the band thanked Jay "for his dedication and passion over the past ten years." The group added: "No one can ever replace Joey Jordison's original sound, style or energy, but Jay honored Joey's parts and contributed to the last three albums and we, the band, and the fans appreciate it. But as ever, SLIPKNOT is intent on evolving. We wish Jay all the best and are very excited for what the future holds."

The now-33-year-old Jay discovered SLIPKNOT when he was a pre-teen, through his father. He was hooked immediately and was a huge fan of SLIPKNOT by the time he was invited to Los Angeles to try out as replacement for Joey Jordison in 2013.

For the first few months after the release of 2014's ".5: The Gray Chapter", the members of SLIPKNOT had declined to name the musicians who were playing drums and bass on their tour, despite the fact that their identities were revealed as Weinberg and bassist Alessandro "Vman" Venturella by a disgruntled former drumtech for SLIPKNOT who posted a picture of a backstage call sheet on Instagram.

".5: The Gray Chapter" went on to score a trio of Grammy nominations, including two for "Best Metal Performance" and a nomination for "Best Rock Album".

Weinberg also played on 2019's "We Are Not Your Kind" and 2022's "The End, So Far", both of which topped Billboard's rock albums chart.

Prior to joining SLIPKNOT, Weinberg was a member of AGAINST ME!, having played with the Florida-based act from November 2010 until December 2012.

Weinberg joined AGAINST ME! shortly after he was ousted from MADBALL and following the departure of AGAINST ME!'s previous sticksman, George Rebelo.

In May 2013, Weinberg filled in for KVELERTAK drummer Kjetil Gjermundrod during the band's North American tour because Gjermundrod had to bow out of the run after experiencing significant pain in his arm.