JEFF LYNNE's ELO Announces Final Concert

American Express Presents BST Hyde Park has announced the first stellar 2025 headliner, with Jeff Lynne's ELO gracing the famous Great Oak Stage on Sunday, July 13. Tickets go on general sale at 9 a.m. BST this Friday, October 25.

One of Britain's best loved bands, the group marks their farewell, decades after their founding in Birmingham and the start of a journey that transformed music. Currently completing their farewell U.S. tour, "Over And Out", the band will land at BST Hyde Park for a final "goodbye" in summer 2025.

"My return to touring began at Hyde Park in 2014," explains Jeff Lynne. "It seems like the perfect place to do our final show. We couldn't be more excited to share this special night in London with our U.K. fans. As the song goes, 'we're gonna do it one more time!'"

Recognized as one of the most iconic forces in music history, in recent years Jeff Lynne's ELO has delivered a critically acclaimed and chart-topping album along with a sold-out run of European shows. Jeff Lynne was inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame last year and the band was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2017.

The band is synonymous for their epic shows and with a distinct style that seamlessly and innovatively blends rock, pop and classical - proven most recently as the band approach the end of their hugely successful stint in North America. ELO has had more than 20 Top 40 hits across the U.S. and the U.K., making Lynne's sweeping productions some of the most recognizable music of the last forty years and helping sell over 50 million records worldwide.

Their signature UFO descending on the stage and spectacular production immerses audiences in their world, with string sections, cutting edge technology and an array of musicians faithfully recreating ELO's incredible recordings. Global hits like "Mr. Blue Sky", "Don't Bring Me Down", "Evil Woman", "Livin' Thing", "Turn To Stone" and "Telephone Line" travelled the world, fusing classical with electronic and rock.

Lynne was a co-founder and member of THE TRAVELLING WILBURYS together with George Harrison, Bob Dylan, Roy Orbison and Tom Petty, as well as a producer and collaborator with some of the biggest names in music including THE BEATLES, Tom Petty, Roy Orbison, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Joe Walsh and Bryan Adams.

Jim King, CEO of European festivals at AEG Presents says: "Jeff Lynne's ELO are loved the world over. The live shows are nothing short of extraordinary and a testament to the incredible catalogue of hits we've enjoyed for over 50 years. Hosting their final performance at BST Hyde Park is a true honor, especially 30 years after their first festival show in the same park. We're excited to be part of this special moment in music history."

