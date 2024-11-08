JEFF PILSON On Possibility Of One Final DOKKEN Album With Classic Lineup: 'Don't Hold Your Breath'

In a new interview with The Logan Show, Jeff Pilson was once again asked if he thinks there is still a chance of the classic lineup of DOKKEN reuniting for a new album or possibly even some live shows. The 66-year-old bassist, who has been a member of FOREIGNER since 2004, responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "There's always pressure on us to reform and reunite and do a record, and I would love to do a record — I would love to do a last DOKKEN record that was really good. And judging by what we did in 2016 together, our chemistry is kind of intact. It's not gonna go anywhere. So if we did a record, it'd be great, but I don't anticipate it, partly because of my schedule and partly I think Don [Dokken, DOKKEN frontman] is — I think he has his own version of the band right now and I think he's pretty happy with that. I don't think he wants to deal with a situation where other guys are kind of equals with him. And I'm not saying that as a slight; I'm just saying I think that's the fact. I think he just doesn't wanna deal with that. I kind of don't blame him. And remember, it's all his right now. If George [Lynch, former DOKKEN guitarist] and I get involved, it's not all his. So I don't see him wanting to do that. I mean, I know there's a part of him that would love to do a last DOKKEN record together that would be great. I think there's a part of him that knows that the best DOKKEN record would be if he and George and I wrote it; if we did a final DOKKEN record together, that would be the best result. Maybe someday. I don't know."

Pilson added: "Don has said some really nasty things about [me and George] in the press lately, so that gives me the impression that he's not in the mood to reunite at the moment. So let him stew. And he's got his own [DOKKEN] record out [2023's 'Heaven Comes Down']."

Jeff clarified that he is "never opposed" to the idea of a classic DOKKEN reunion. "You can always call me and talk about it," he said. "But the scheduling would be really tricky. And again, I don't know if Don's heart would be into it, and it would have to be George's is. George and I talk about it. He's, like, 'God, one more record. Just one more record. If we could just do one more record.' And I agree with him. We'll see. But don't hold your breath. [Laughs]"

According to Pilson, the public interest in a DOKKEN reunion has carried on far longer than he "ever would have thought. I mean, when we talked about reuniting 30 years ago, we were wondering, like, 'Well, is this kind of the end of people's interest in us?' And here we are 30 years later," Jeff explained. "So who knows? Who knows?"

For much of the past few years, Lynch has been rejoining DOKKEN on stage at various shows to perform three of the band's classic songs: "Kiss Of Death", "When Heaven Comes Down" and "Tooth And Nail". Asked in a March 2023 interview with TotalRock's Neil Jones what the experience has been like for him, George said: "For one thing, I can do it with one arm tied behind my back in my sleep. It's songs I wrote — what? — 40, 45 years ago, whatever, and I played them thousands of times. So it's easy, in a sense, but it also feels like going back home. So that's nice. And the best thing about it is Don and I get along great. The band's great. Everybody's happy. Our band is opening up, so I'm playing twice that night. We do a lot of that. These are packed houses, and everybody loves it. The whole audience is with us, and this is kind of what they're waiting for, and it's just a beautiful moment. Not a self-congratulatory moment, but just kind of an acknowledgement of the history and the power of the songs and good songwriting. It's songs that people — it marks time for them, and it's meaningful for them. And so it is a beautiful moment for all of us that we all get to share."

As for the possibility of a "full-blown reunion" of DOKKEN's classic lineup, George said: "I pretty much doubt it. Mick [Brown, former DOKKEN drummer] has quit playing drums, sold his kit. He's not a drummer anymore. His brother Steve, who's very similar to him, does play with [me and Jeff Pilson] in THE END MACHINE. Mick played on the first THE END MACHINE record. We [use] Steve Brown now. So Steve Brown would be a natural fit for a DOKKEN reunion. But Jeff's been in FOREIGNER for 14 years. I've got nine different bands. We're all older guys. And, really, to put a DOKKEN reunion together would be very, very difficult — politically, personally. And then we have to ask ourselves the honest question: would it just be a money grab or would it be a great record; would it be a great book end? We've got 'Breaking The Chains' and 'Tooth And Nail' and 'Under Lock And Key' and 'Back For The Attack'. Is it gonna hold up to that, or are we just too far past that? And the answer is I think that ship has sort of already left the harbor."

In October 2016, the classic lineup of DOKKEN — Don, George, Jeff and Mick — reunited to play the Loud Park festival in Japan. Fortunately for fans outside of Japan, cameras were there to capture the performance and Frontiers Music Srl issued "Return To The East Live 2016" in April 2018. In addition to the Japanese performance, the set featured footage from the classic lineup's only U.S. show in September 2016 at Badlands in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The package also included a new song called "It's Another Day", the first DOKKEN track featuring the group's classic lineup since 1997's "Shadowlife", and two acoustic re-workings of classic tracks.

Since completing the Japanese reunion dates, DOKKEN has continued to perform with the group's current lineup — including bassist Chris McCarvill, guitarist Jon Levin and drummer BJ Zampa (HOUSE OF LORDS).

DOKKEN's 13th studio album, "Heaven Comes Down", was released in October 2023 via Silver Lining Music. The follow-up to 2012's "Broken Bones" was produced by Bill Palmer and Don Dokken and was mixed by Kevin Shirley (AEROSMITH, IRON MAIDEN).