JELLY ROLL, SHINEDOWN And THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS To Headline 2024 ROCK FEST

JELLY ROLL, SHINEDOWN And THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS To Headline 2024 ROCK FESTJanuary 26, 2024
Marking its 30th anniversary, Rock Fest, the largest three-day rock music and camping event in the U.S., has unveiled its full lineup for the summer. Set for July 18-20 in Cadott, Wisconsin, Rock Fest 2024 will feature a mix of rock legends and rising stars. The lineup also boasts 24 national acts making their Rock Fest debut, promising a fresh and dynamic experience for festival-goers.
The event continues to see phenomenal response from the rock community, with two of its three campgrounds (encompassing 7,500 campsites) already sold out, echoing the excitement and anticipation for this year's event. Not only does 2024 commemorate Rock Fest's "Dirty 30," but it also continues the tradition of bringing unparalleled musical experiences to its loyal fan base.
"Looking back at the first Rock Fest being 16 and working on that small wooden mainstage in '94, it's incredible to see our family grow from under 4,000 to over 30,000 today," festival promoter Wade Asher said. "We're humbled and grateful for our loyal fans — the rock veterans and newcomers alike. This year's bash is a celebration for every one of you, our MotherFest'n family."
Thursday, July 18:
THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS
311
KILLSWITCH ENGAGE
SEVENDUST
DIRTY HONEY
AYRON JONES
UPON A BURNING BODY
Friday, July 19:
SHINEDOWN
PARKWAY DRIVE
BEARTOOTH
ATREYU
FROM ASHES TO NEW
STABBING WESTWARD
COLD
Saturday, July 20:
JELLY ROLL
CHEVELLE
THE HU
FEVER 333
THE 2 LIVE CREW
STRUGGLE JENNINGS
AUSTIN MEADE
Wednesday, July 17:
*Bonus Bash exclusive to three-day ticket holders: Vince
Neil, QUIET RIOT, BURNING WITCHES and more.
Three day and one-day general admission tickets and individual artist pit passes are on sale now.
The following ticket options are already sold out: VIP, Reserved Lawn, Lure Lock Top Tier Lounge, 3-Day Nicolet Law Pit Passes and Electric Camping.
Three-day general admission is currently $149 and general camping for the entire weekend is currently $155.
For tickets and camping info, visit Rock-Fest.com.
Comments Disclaimer And Information