JELLY ROLL, SHINEDOWN And THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS To Headline 2024 ROCK FEST

Marking its 30th anniversary, Rock Fest, the largest three-day rock music and camping event in the U.S., has unveiled its full lineup for the summer. Set for July 18-20 in Cadott, Wisconsin, Rock Fest 2024 will feature a mix of rock legends and rising stars. The lineup also boasts 24 national acts making their Rock Fest debut, promising a fresh and dynamic experience for festival-goers.

The event continues to see phenomenal response from the rock community, with two of its three campgrounds (encompassing 7,500 campsites) already sold out, echoing the excitement and anticipation for this year's event. Not only does 2024 commemorate Rock Fest's "Dirty 30," but it also continues the tradition of bringing unparalleled musical experiences to its loyal fan base.

"Looking back at the first Rock Fest being 16 and working on that small wooden mainstage in '94, it's incredible to see our family grow from under 4,000 to over 30,000 today," festival promoter Wade Asher said. "We're humbled and grateful for our loyal fans — the rock veterans and newcomers alike. This year's bash is a celebration for every one of you, our MotherFest'n family."

Thursday, July 18:

THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS

311

KILLSWITCH ENGAGE

SEVENDUST

DIRTY HONEY

AYRON JONES

UPON A BURNING BODY

Friday, July 19:

SHINEDOWN

PARKWAY DRIVE

BEARTOOTH

ATREYU

FROM ASHES TO NEW

STABBING WESTWARD

COLD

Saturday, July 20:

JELLY ROLL

CHEVELLE

THE HU

FEVER 333

THE 2 LIVE CREW

STRUGGLE JENNINGS

AUSTIN MEADE

Wednesday, July 17:

*Bonus Bash exclusive to three-day ticket holders: Vince

Neil, QUIET RIOT, BURNING WITCHES and more.

Three day and one-day general admission tickets and individual artist pit passes are on sale now.

The following ticket options are already sold out: VIP, Reserved Lawn, Lure Lock Top Tier Lounge, 3-Day Nicolet Law Pit Passes and Electric Camping.

Three-day general admission is currently $149 and general camping for the entire weekend is currently $155.

For tickets and camping info, visit Rock-Fest.com.