JERRY CANTRELL On Being Sober For More Than Two Decades: 'I Like The Consistency Of Life Now'

In a recent interview with Leah Rose of the "Broken Record" podcast, ALICE IN CHAINS guitarist/vocalist Jerry Cantrell was asked how his songwriting has evolved or changed since he got sober more than two decades ago. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I've written some really good songs both ways. So I think both ways work. I've lived through a period of my life where it worked and then it didn't work. [Laughs] If something's not working [anymore], you've gotta find a new way to do it. So, I went through that change personally about 21 years ago. I think I'm still writing — to me, anyway — as impactful, weird, fucked up music like I made when I was fucked up. So, I don't really think that [being under the influence is] a requirement [for writing good music]. It is part of the mythos of being a musician and an artist."

He continued: "I think everybody kind of has to go through that period. I knew that was attractive and appealing to me, even with all of the signposts of early deaths and it not working out for people. Like, 'Hey, that's not gonna happen to me.' I'm sure they thought that too. [Laughs] So I don't denigrate it. I don't put it down. I've been sober for 21 years, and I still [missing being] able to get fucked up. 'Cause it is fun. It's fun getting outside your head, it's cool hanging out with weird people, just different scenarios, different frames of mind that being high and getting fucked up can put you in. So I'm not gonna put it down, 'cause I did it and I a lot of good stuff. But at some point it stopped working for me. Luckily, I knew a lot of people that did what I did. Referring to some of the guys that I started playing with right after I got sober — Billy Morrison, [Dave] Navarro, Matt Sorum, Billy Duffy — the guys who'd been through partying and then gone through the other side of, like, 'Okay, this doesn't work anymore. I gotta figure out a new way to do this.' All those guys still rock, as far as I've last checked, and I think I'm doing okay too as far as the music element. So you can do it either way."

Asked if there was a time in his life where he thought drug use was glamorous, Jerry said: "Oh, I don't know. Like I say, it's part of the mythos, and you're a young kid, so you're gonna do all this stuff that young kids do. I'm not a young kid anymore, so I can't do what young kids do. It would fucking kill me. So I gotta do this version of me, which I like very much. I like life. I like the consistency of life now. The ceilings are not as high, okay, but the floors are not as low either. [Laughs] You know what I mean? It's a little bit more even, and I like that consistency."

Cantrell's recently released solo album, "I Want Blood", is being reimagined as a spoken-word series, with new versions of the album tracks debuting every Thursday, and featuring video animations by Boy Tillekens. Additional collaborators on the project include Barresi, Greg Puciato (BETTER LOVERS, THE BLACK QUEEN),Roy Mayorga (MINISTRY),Gil Sharone (STOLEN BABIES, TEAM SLEEP),Rani Sharone (STOLEN BABIES),George Adrian (THE MAYBIRDS),composer Vincent Jones, and producer Michael Rozon.

Cantrell's first headlining tour supporting "I Want Blood" kicks off on January 31 in Niagara Falls, with FILTER opening on all dates.

"I Want Blood" was released on October 18. The LP, co-produced by Cantrell and Joe Barresi (TOOL, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, MELVINS),was recorded at Barresi's JHOC Studio in Pasadena, California. The album features contributions from bass heavyweights Duff McKagan (GUNS N' ROSES) and Robert Trujillo (METALLICA),drummers Gil Sharone (TEAM SLEEP, STOLEN BABIES) and Mike Bordin (FAITH NO MORE),and backing vocals from Lola Colette and Greg Puciato (BETTER LOVERS, ex-THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN).

Ahead of the album's release, Cantrell has been featured on the cover of Revolver, participated in a career-spanning conversation with Rick Beato, and has received widespread praise album for the collection's heavier sound. Metal Hammer described "I Want Blood" as having an "iconic sound, sludgy guitars and soulful vocals."

Cantrell's tour with BUSH concluded four months ago, with the North American outing wrapping up at the iconic Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on September 15.

Cantrell's previous solo album, "Brighten", came out in October 2021. The LP was Jerry's first project without ALICE IN CHAINS in 19 years.

Jerry's career outside of ALICE IN CHAINS has consisted of two other solo albums and contributions to major film soundtracks. Cantrell's first solo album, "Boggy Depot", was released in 1998, followed by his second album, "Degradation Trip". In addition to his solo artist work, Jerry has released music on soundtracks for several films, including "Spider-Man", "The Cable Guy", "John Wick 2", "Last Action Hero" and "The Punisher".

ALICE IN CHAINS regrouped in 2006 with William DuVall joining the band, and released its third LP with DuVall in the lineup, "Rainier Fog", in August 2018.

Photo credit: Darren Craig