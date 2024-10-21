JERRY CANTRELL On Music: 'If It's Something That Lasts, Then It's Gonna Get Passed Down To Generations'

In a new interview with São Paulo, Brazil's 89 FM A Rádio Rock radio station, ALICE IN CHAINS guitarist/vocalist Jerry Cantrell was asked how he feels about the impact of the music he has made over the last three and a half decades, especially when it comes to younger fans discovering his work. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yeah, that's a really cool thing about music. When we started out, we started out basically with a crowd that was roughly our own age, maybe a little older too. And then, as you go by decade by decade, a lot of those, people that were with you from the get-go, they grow with you, and they have families and they have kids and you see a couple of generations deep full of fans now. And it's pretty cool. I was, I think it was in Las Vegas recently and was able to meet a young kid. I don't think he was more than maybe 12 or 13 or something like that. And he knew all the stuff inside out, and he's a really talented guitar player. He's a rocker and he's got a real deep connection to the band."

He continued: "So, that's the cool thing about music. It's got that life of its own. It's gonna do what it does and it's gonna connect to whoever connects to it; it's gonna find its audience. And if it's something that lasts, then it's gonna get passed down to generations. It's always there to be picked up."

Cantrell's new solo album, "I Want Blood", was released on October 18.

To celebrate "I Want Blood"'s arrival, the iconic ALICE IN CHAINS guitarist/vocalist announced a North American tour of the same name.

The trek kicks off on January 31 in Niagara Falls and makes its way across the country, concluding in Cantrell's home state of Washington.

Ahead of the album's release, Cantrell has been featured on the cover of Revolver, participated in a career-spanning conversation with Rick Beato, and has received widespread praise album for the collection's heavier sound. Metal Hammer described "I Want Blood" as having an "iconic sound, sludgy guitars and soulful vocals."

"I Want Blood", co-produced by Cantrell and Joe Barresi (TOOL, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, MELVINS),was recorded at Barresi's JHOC Studio in Pasadena, California. The album features contributions from bass heavyweights Duff McKagan (GUNS N' ROSES) and Robert Trujillo (METALLICA),drummers Gil Sharone (TEAM SLEEP, STOLEN BABIES) and Mike Bordin (FAITH NO MORE),and backing vocals from Lola Colette and Greg Puciato (BETTER LOVERS, ex-THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN).

Cantrell's tour with BUSH concluded last month, with the North American outing wrapping up at the iconic Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on September 15.

Cantrell's previous solo album, "Brighten", came out in October 2021. The LP was Jerry's first project without ALICE IN CHAINS in 19 years.

Jerry's career outside of ALICE IN CHAINS has consisted of two other solo albums and contributions to major film soundtracks. Cantrell's first solo album, "Boggy Depot", was released in 1998, followed by his second album, "Degradation Trip". In addition to his solo artist work, Jerry has released music on soundtracks for several films, including "Spider-Man", "The Cable Guy", "John Wick 2", "Last Action Hero" and "The Punisher".

ALICE IN CHAINS regrouped in 2006 with William DuVall joining the band, and released its third LP with DuVall in the lineup, "Rainier Fog", in August 2018.