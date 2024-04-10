  • facebook
JERRY CANTRELL's Original G&L Rampage Guitar Has Been Stolen

April 10, 2024

Jerry Cantrell is offering a reward for the return of his original G&L guitar.

According to a post on the ALICE IN CHAINS guitarist/vocalist's social media, the classic Rampage "Blue Dress" instrument was stolen from his car in either Los Angeles or San Bernardino/Highland.

The 1984 guitar was encased in a black G&L gig bag and has the serial number G016467.

Anyone who may have information regarding the whereabouts of the guitar is urged to contact [email protected].

"We're offering a reward to anyone who can help us locate the guitar," the post adds. "We sincerely appreciate your help."

While the guitar was on recently display at Seattle's MoPOP Museum, Cantrell discussed the importance of his Blue Dress Rampage, saying: "I bought that in 1985. That guitar has been on everything I've ever recorded, pretty much — 98.9% of every song, that guitar's on there somewhere. I tried for decades to wreck it and it still exists. I've surfed it across the stage, jumped in the audience with it, fans running up and getting their hair caught in the keys, and then trying to jump back in the audience pulling me with them…"

"It's nothing fancy. There's plenty of fancier, cooler guitars, but it’s just a meat and potatoes guitar," Cantrell told Total Guitar in 2014, "and that’s always felt comfortable for me to play from the get-go."

Beyond the instantly identifiable riffs and equally recognizable vocals, Cantrell will always be known as a songwriter, first and foremost. Those songs comprise his influential catalog as co-founder, vocalist, and lead guitarist of the iconic ALICE IN CHAINS and as a solo artist whose music resounds across culture. He penned three acclaimed solo albums — "Boggy Depot" (1998),"Degradation Trip Volumes 1 & 2" (2002) and "Brighten" (2021) — and appeared on chart-topping records by everyone from METALLICA and DEFTONES to Ozzy Osbourne.

His music can be heard in the films of Academy Award winner Cameron Crowe and Judd Apatow in addition to blockbuster franchises such as "John Wick" and "Spider-Man". Throughout his career, he’s garnered eleven Grammy Award nominations, logged multiple No. 1 hits at radio, sold north of 30 million records, and received the 2020 Museum of Pop Culture Founders Award as part of ALICE IN CHAINS. Not to mention, Guitar World cited him as one of the "100 Greatest Guitar Players Of All Time." He has also received the Stevie Ray Vaughan Award from MusiCares in addition to supporting numerous charities over the years.

MISSING GUITAR: Unfortunately over this past weekend we believe Jerry Cantrell’s original Blue Dress G&L guitar was...

Posted by Jerry Cantrell on Tuesday, April 9, 2024

