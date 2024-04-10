JERRY CANTRELL's Original G&L Rampage Guitar Has Been Stolen

Jerry Cantrell is offering a reward for the return of his original G&L guitar.

According to a post on the ALICE IN CHAINS guitarist/vocalist's social media, the classic Rampage "Blue Dress" instrument was stolen from his car in either Los Angeles or San Bernardino/Highland.

The 1984 guitar was encased in a black G&L gig bag and has the serial number G016467.

Anyone who may have information regarding the whereabouts of the guitar is urged to contact [email protected].

"We're offering a reward to anyone who can help us locate the guitar," the post adds. "We sincerely appreciate your help."

While the guitar was on recently display at Seattle's MoPOP Museum, Cantrell discussed the importance of his Blue Dress Rampage, saying: "I bought that in 1985. That guitar has been on everything I've ever recorded, pretty much — 98.9% of every song, that guitar's on there somewhere. I tried for decades to wreck it and it still exists. I've surfed it across the stage, jumped in the audience with it, fans running up and getting their hair caught in the keys, and then trying to jump back in the audience pulling me with them…"

"It's nothing fancy. There's plenty of fancier, cooler guitars, but it’s just a meat and potatoes guitar," Cantrell told Total Guitar in 2014, "and that’s always felt comfortable for me to play from the get-go."

