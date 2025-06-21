JESSE LEACH Says New KILLSWITCH ENGAGE Album 'This Consequence' Is 'A Cry For Unity'

In a new interview with The Jesea Lee Show, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE vocalist Jesse Leach spoke about the band's latest album, "This Consequence", which came out in February via Metal Blade. "This Consequence" is KILLSWITCH ENGAGE's ninth album overall, and sixth with Leach, who rejoined the band in 2012. Asked about his lyrical approach this time around, Jesse said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I think I initially went into it with a real… I wanted to say something positive, wanted to put out a message to help people, and it just wasn't translating properly. It didn't feel genuine, and the guys kept pushing me and pushing me. So I eventually sat with myself and was, like, 'Well, what do I really wanna say? Where's this passion that these guys keep talking about? They're not seeing it from me.' So, it wasn't just anger. It's a righteous anger, a desire for change.

"I think the way we've been living — especially since COVID… COVID was such a time of division, and we're now, I feel, in PTSD," he continued. "We're still recovering from that where political left and right have gone much further than they have since we've seen in my generation. And there's a lot of bickering, a lot of anger, and, for me, it doesn't have to be this way. We have so much more in common than we do differences. So for me, the message was, like, wake up. Stop being manipulated to go on either side, and we're in-fighting when the powers that be, these rich, rich, wealthy people are benefiting from our division. So, that's kind of the way — I came out of the gates, like, a cry for unity. And there's anger there, but it's a righteous anger. I wanna see change. I want people to realize they're being manipulated because of their division. If we gathered together and focused on what we have in common, what we need — our basic needs, our health — there's so many things we could be fighting for together. So that's kind of where I'm at with it. Unity — it's a cry for unity."

Asked if it was weird, when he started working on the record, to hear his bandmates tell him that this wasn't what they wanted to hear from him, Jesse said: "Yeah, it was a wake-up call. I think I needed it. COVID was a time for me…. I retreated. I became like a monk. I really didn't write much. I kept to myself. And I think for me, I had to rediscover… If someone puts a microphone to you and says, 'Oh, write a record. What do you wanna say?' I was deer in the headlights for a while. So, for me, I needed somebody to stir me up. I needed somebody to go, 'You can do better.' And it was difficult. I definitely had moments where I questioned whether or not I still got it. But I needed that, 'cause I had to dig deep. So as was difficult as it was, it was necessary. [I thought to myself] 'Am I too old for this? Have I lost my edge?' But turns out I didn't, thankfully."

"This Consequence" arrived alongside a hugely successful winter/spring 2025 tour, yielded a Top 10 single with "I Believe" and landed KILLSWITCH ENGAGE on the covers of Revolver and Outburn.

KILLSWITCH ENGAGE will return to the road this weekend on the massive "Summer Of Loud" tour, co-headling alongside BEARTOOTH, I PREVAIL and PARKWAY DRIVE.

Fans got their first taste of "This Consequence" with pulverizing track "Forever Aligned", swiftly followed up with the instant classic "I Believe". More recently, the group shared a video for "Collusion".

"Making this record lit a fire under my ass and made me rethink everything," Jesse previously said. "It had to be next level. It had to be different enough for people to really recognize we're putting forth an effort-or what's the point of doing this? There was no repeating ourselves. It was very carefully planned out and passionately written. It sounds like KILLSWITCH, yet there's also a fresh spirit to it."