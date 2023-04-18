ROGER WATERS Announces 'This Is Not A Drill' Concert Broadcast And Cinema Event

Roger Waters today announced a special live broadcast of his "This Is Not A Drill" show from the O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic on May 25. The worldwide live event will be distributed by Trafalgar Releasing in over 1,500 cinemas across more than 50 countries in partnership with Sony Music Entertainment. Tickets go on sale at 3 p.m. BST (10 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. PT) on Tuesday, April 25 via www.ThisIsNotADrillFilm.com.

For one night only, Waters, founder member and creative force behind the golden years of PINK FLOYD, presents his "This Is Not A Drill" tour, live from Prague, in cinemas around the world. Billed as his first-ever farewell tour, the global cinema event, directed by Sean Evans, will give fans the chance to see and hear his critically acclaimed live show in full cinematic glory. A stunning indictment of the corporate dystopia in which we all struggle to survive, the live film will include 20 PINK FLOYD and Roger Waters classic songs, including "Us & Them", "Comfortably Numb", "Wish You Were Here" and "Is This The Life We Really Want?"Waters will also debut his new song, "The Bar".

Waters will be joined on stage by Jonathan Wilson, Dave Kilminster, Jon Carin, Gus Seyffert, Robert Walter, Joey Waronker, Shanay Johnson, Amanda Belair and Seamus Blake to deliver an unforgettable performance with a call to action to love, protect, and share our precious planet home.

"We are excited to give fans around the world the opportunity to experience such an iconic concert performance live on the big screen," said Tom Mackay, president, premium content, Sony Music Entertainment.

Tickets for the event will be available on Tuesday, April 25 when full cinema listings and times will be announced. Visit www.ThisIsNotADrillFilm.com to sign-up and get updates and further information.

As the primary driving force behind PINK FLOYD and acclaimed solo artist in his own right, Waters has created a body of work that has both mirrored and steered the collective unconsciousness. From the early days of PINK FLOYD (when the group pioneered the use of multi-media in their live performances and had the press coining terms like "underground rock" and "psychedelic music" to describe the experience) to the colossal $8 million staging of "The Wall" in a newly united Berlin in 1990, Waters has experienced the full trajectory of fame, from the giddy thrill of musical invention and the harrowing isolation of mega-stardom to the quiet satisfaction of pursuing his own authentic aesthetic goals.

In March 1973, with Waters essentially helming the enterprise came "The Dark Side Of The Moon", which soared to No. 1 on the charts and remained on the Billboard 200 album chart for a staggering 741 weeks (just shy of 15 years!). (When Billboard's "catalog rule" was enacted, "The Dark Side Of The Moon", no longer eligible for the 200 list, entered the Top Pop Catalog Albums chart.)

The band released "Wish You Were Here" in 1975, "Animals" in 1977 and, in November 1979, Waters dropped "The Wall" on the world. "The Wall" spent more than two years on the charts, inspired a film, and generated one of the most elaborate stage shows in rock history. After "The Wall" came "The Final Cut", which Waters dedicated to his father.