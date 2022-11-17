JETHRO TULL Completes Work On 23rd Studio Album

British progressive rock luminaries JETHRO TULL have completed work on the recording of their 23rd studio album, following swift on the heels of their critically acclaimed return earlier this year with "The Zealot Gene", their first LP in two decades.

JETHRO TULL leader Ian Anderson comments: "We have been putting the finishing touches to the artwork for the album cover and wrapped up the recording and mixing a few weeks ago. Due to the usual long wait for vinyl pressing and manufacturing, we are scheduled for a spring 2023 release, but during the weeks and months to come, you will be hearing more about the record and the various formats which will be available.

"It's a little too early just yet to tease you with titles, tracklists and content, but rest assured that it is all done and dusted as to mastering and the main elements of art and packaging. I hope you will like the concept and themes when I am ready to tell you more. It has been a long and tricky job to get the material recorded during a hectic schedule of touring in these last months. A day here, a day there and the odd burst of a few days together at some points along the way.

"I wrote the main themes and lyrics back in January of this year and sent the first demos to the band in February and March, much as I did with 'The Zealot Gene', back in 2017. Most of the recording took place in June and August with the stereo mixing done in September. My new pal Bruce Soord of THE PINEAPPLE THIEF undertook to create the Surround Sound mixes and an alternative stereo mix too."

JETHRO TULL has live dates scheduled for this year, with shows in mainland Europe before returning to the U.K. for its annual Christmas shows, and then further dates in 2023.

"The Zealot Gene", released in January 2022, was JETHRO TULL's 22nd studio album and it garnered critical acclaim across the board. Reaching No. 9 in the U.K. album charts, a feat the band hadn't reached since 1972, it also debuted at No. 4 in Germany, No. 3 in Switzerland, No. 5 in Austria, No. 8 in Finland, as well as top 10 in the U.S. Current Album chart and Rock Album chart.

With more than 30 albums to their credit and sales totaling more than 50 million, JETHRO TULL is one of the most successful rock bands of all-time with a catalog that contains classics that still resonate today. Led by Anderson, TULL still continues to tour throughout the world, entertaining audiences of all ages.

JETHRO TULL consists of:

Ian Anderson - Flute, acoustic guitar, harmonica, vocals

David Goodier - Bass guitar

John O'Hara - Piano, keyboards and accordion

Scott Hammond - Drums.

Joe Parrish-James - Guitar