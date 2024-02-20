JETHRO TULL Parts Ways With Guitarist JOE PARRISH-JAMES

JETHRO TULL has announced the departure of guitarist Joe Parrish-James. Parrish-James will officially exit the band at the end of February to concentrate on his own band ALBION, which recently released a new album, "Lakesongs Of Elbid". He will be replaced by Jack Clark, who previously played bass and second guitar for TULL at various live shows in the last couple of years.

In a social media post, JETHRO TULL wrote: "Sadly, at the end of February, we must bid farewell to guitarist @josephgwilymparrishjames who joined the band in 2020, just in time for Covid! Now, 4 years later, Joe has decided to leave to concentrate on his own recording and producing work and to further the development of his folk-rock band @albionofficialuk

"All of us in the band and crew wish Joe all the best and thank him for his hard work and creativity on stage as well as on the last two TULL albums in 2022 and 2023.

"His place will be taken from March onwards by Jack Clark who has performed on bass guitar during some tours with the band in the last two years as well as currently playing second guitar, covering the keyboard parts while John O'Hara is temporarily unavailable.

"Joe will keep us updated and informed as to his future work - check out his latest album with ALBION, you can find links to stream 'Lakesongs of Elbid' on the band's Instagram at @albionofficialuk".

JETHRO TULL released its 23rd studio album, "RökFlöte", in April 2023.

JETHRO TULL later launched the alternative stereo mixes of the album by Bruce Soord (THE PINEAPPLE THIEF) on digital services worldwide.

Following 2022's "The Zealot Gene", the group's first LP in two decades, Ian Anderson and his bandmates returned with a 12-track record based on the characters and roles of some of the principal gods of the old Norse paganism, and at the same time exploring the "RökFlöte" — rock flute — which JETHRO TULL has made iconic.

"The Zealot Gene", released in January 2022, was JETHRO TULL's 22nd studio album and it garnered critical acclaim across the board. Reaching No. 9 in the U.K. album charts, a feat the band hadn't reached since 1972, it also debuted at No. 4 in Germany, No. 3 in Switzerland, No. 5 in Austria, No. 8 in Finland, as well as top 10 in the U.S. album charts, Current Album charts and Rock Album charts.

With more than 30 albums to their credit and sales totaling more than 50 million, JETHRO TULL are one of the most successful rock bands of all-time with a catalog that contains classics that still resonate today.