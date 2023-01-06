JIMMY BOWER On PANTERA's New Lineup: 'It's, To Me, The Closest Thing You're Gonna Get'

In a new interview with Pod Scum, EYEHATEGOD guitarist Jimmy Bower was asked if he was "excited" that PANTERA was "back together". He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yeah. I think it's more of a tribute than anything. I'm absolutely excited for them. Being somebody that… We toured with PANTERA — EYEHATEGOD did — for, like, two months. I saw 'em multiple times and toured with them with other bands. My point being that they were one of the most ferocious live bands on the planet. So there's a lot of kids nowadays that never had the opportunity to see PANTERA. I mean, [PANTERA drummer] Charlie Benante is killing it, and [PANTERA guitarist] Zakk Wylde's a no-brainer. So it's, to me, the closest thing you're gonna get."

Bower and EYEHATEGOD frontman Mike IX Williams previously discussed their views on the PANTERA comeback in an interview at last summer's Bloodstock Open Air festival. Speaking to Hayley Leggs of TotalRock, Jimmy, who plays drums for PANTERA singer Philip Anselmo's DOWN project, said: "I think it's fucking awesome. I think it's beautiful. I think there's a lot of fans that have never had a chance to see it, and I think it's a great way to tribute the band. A hundred percent blessing from me, man."

Added Williams: "Phil's a friend, so, yeah, I'm happy to see it happen… It's great. I think it's great. Everybody's saying it's gonna be a little strange without the Abbott brothers, but it is what it is."

Bower concurred, saying: "Of course it will [be strange without the Abbott brothers]. [But] I think the Abbott brothers would a hundred percent have blessed it."

In July, it was reported that Wylde and Benante, along with PANTERA's surviving members, Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown, would tour as PANTERA.

According to a report by Billboard, Wylde and Benante's involvement in the project has been approved by the estates of PANTERA's late co-founders, guitarist "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott and drummer Vincent "Vinnie Paul" Abbott.

PANTERA recently played seven shows in Mexico and South America and will next headline a number of major festivals across North America, Europe and Asia, and stage some of their own headline concerts. They will also support METALLICA on a massive North American stadium tour in 2023 and 2024.