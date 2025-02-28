JIZZY PEARL'S LOVE/HATE Releases Music Video For New Single 'You're Gonna Burn'

JIZZY PEARL'S LOVE/HATE is back with a brand-new music video for the electrifying single "You're Gonna Burn", taken from the band's upcoming album, "Punk Rock Fiesta!", due on March 1 via Kenyon Records. This fast-paced, hard-hitting track now has a visually stunning companion, created by the immensely talented Ashley Miles of Hot Frog Animation, known for his work with former IRON MAIDEN vocalist Blaze Bayley and ex-MOTÖRHEAD guitarist Phil Campbell.

A feast for the senses, the "You're Gonna Burn" video weaves a powerful narrative that brings Jizzy Pearl's storytelling to life. As Pearl describes it: "'You're Gonna Burn' is a cautionary tale of the age-old battle between the conventional 9-to-5 grind and the untamed, gypsy lifestyle of a musician. But this time the musician triumphs, proving that the fire of rock and roll never fades."

Fueled by raw intensity, "You're Gonna Burn" delivers everything fans love about Pearl's signature sound — gritty, rebellious, and unapologetically bold. Featuring blistering guitar work from Darren Householder, hard-hitting drumming from Dave Moreno, and pounding bass by Christian Kimmett, the song is a masterclass in high-energy, no-frills rock and roll.

From the Sunset Strip to stages worldwide, Pearl has made his mark on rock history, selling over 600,000 albums and sharing the stage with AC/DC, OZZY OSBOURNE, SKID ROW and DIO. He currently sings for QUIET RIOT and has recorded and toured with RATT and L.A. GUNS. Now, he delivers a powerhouse collection of songs, capturing the fire and energy of no-frills rock 'n' roll — it's "Punk Rock Fiesta!"

"Punk Rock Fiesta!" is a high-octane ride that leans into the rebellious spirit of classic, streetwise rock. Featuring blistering guitar solos and Jizzy's signature vocals — equal parts grit and soul — the album is a relentless sonic assault.

"Rock and roll should be dangerous, unpredictable, and make you feel something," said Jizzy. "We wanted to bring back that energy that made music exciting in the first place. This record is screaming, loud, and full of old-school rock 'n' roll soul!"

Since 1990, with LOVE/HATE's debut "Blackout In The Red Room" — named "Best Record Of The Year" by Kerrang! and Metal Hammer — Jizzy Pearl has remained a respected force in rock. Whether commanding the stage with multi-platinum bands or pushing his own creative limits, he continues to evolve while staying true to his hard rock roots. With his seventh solo album, Jizzy Pearl is ready to shake up the rock world once again.

"Punk Rock Fiesta!" track listing:

01. You're Gonna Burn

02. Eye For An Eye

03. The Wrath Of Love

04. Over The Edge

05. Didya Think You Could Fall In Love?

06. Can't Be Wrong

07. I'll Be Your Shadow

08. Time To Take Your Pill

Recording lineup:

Jizzy Pearl: Vocals, Guitars, Bass Guitar

Darren Housholder: Guitars

Christian Kimmett: Bass Guitar

Dave Moreno: Drums

Credits:

All songs (words and music) by Jizzy Pearl

Produced by Jizzy Pearl

Executive producer: Brian Kenyon

Mixed by Andy Haller and Jizzy Pearl at Android Audio, Arizona

Mastered by Maor Appelbaum

Guitars recorded by Tim Hofstetter

Drums recorded by Dave Moreno at Doom Room Studios, California

Additional guitars: Andy Haller

Cover art: Jordan Hursch

Layout and design: Michael Wohlberg

Album photos: Christina Pearl

Photo credit: Christina Pearl (courtesy of Kenyon Records)