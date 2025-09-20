JOAKIM BRODÉN On SABATON's Classic Heavy Metal Sound: 'We're The Last Of A Breed'

In a new interview with Robert Cavuoto of Metal-Rules.com, SABATON's frontman, co-founder and principal songwriter Joakim Brodén spoke about the band's longevity and multigenerational appeal. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I don't know, but maybe we're the last of a breed in that sense. We didn't think about it because this is the music that was — it was quite common when we started, and it is what we all came from. But this kind of music that has a, yeah, bit of catchy melodies, bit of melodic guitar riffs — the guitar isn't only used as a percussion instrument — there aren't that many doing that left. Obviously we've got IRON MAIDEN, and they're still doing it, but among a younger generation, it's getting rarer and rarer, unfortunately. And I think somehow — well, I shouldn't be complaining when I'm saying this, and I'm not, but I think since there aren't that many bringing that heritage onward, I think we are one of the few bands. If you grew up liking that music, who are you gonna listen to that's around these days? I mean, we are among the youngest ones, for sure, doing this."

Asked how he and his SABATON bandmates allow themselves to experiment with their songwriting while maintaining a sense of familiarity their music, Joakim said: "That's the biggest problem for, I think, most songwriters. I don't think it's a SABATON-specific problem. Some fans — and I'm not saying there's a right or wrong, but we're all different — some people want SABATON on to really be SABATON, and then some people want to see SABATON be 'SABATON plus' and whatever SABATON could be. I don't know how to explain it. And we've always been sort of an evolutionary band rather than a revolutionary band. So we have, over the years, widened our horizons, I guess, brought more stuff in. So if we look at, for example, 'Ghost Division' today, people will say that's core SABATON. Yeah, but in 2008, that was a brutal, straight-on hard song. We hadn't done anything like that. Then those things were brought into the fold — 'To Hell And Back', with a bit of spaghetti western guitar and everything like that being brought in. So that's been the approach so far. I mean, it seems though that we can push, as long as we are not pushing just to push, if you know what I mean."

Earlier in the month, SABATON announced a massive 31-date North American tour set for early 2026. The announcement follows the band's extensive 2025 international run and coincides with rising anticipation for "Legends", SABATON's upcoming album, due October 17 via Better Noise Music.

Kicking off February 9 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the tour will hit venues across the U.S. and Canada, including major stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Boston before wrapping April 20 in Vancouver, British Columbia. Support on the trek will come from POP EVIL and WINGS OF STEEL.

A week ago, SABATON released its latest single, "Crossing The Rubicon", featuring singer Jonny Hawkins and guitarist Mark Vollelunga of NOTHING MORE. This special collaborative version of the track hit the radio airwaves on September 12, while the original version will be available as part of the SABATON's upcoming "Legends" album.

"Legends" will be available across various physical formats and retailer exclusives including CD, two-CD digibook, two-CD earbook (both including the exclusive Storyteller Edition),11 unique vinyl editions (including a special vinyl color and exclusive artwork each),additional exclusive vinyl colors, and a limited box set (including another exclusive vinyl color, the two-CD earbook, and a colored cassette as an exclusive format).

Among 11 unique vinyl editions, each one portraying one legendary figure, "Legends" will be available as the "Julius Caesar Edition."

"Legends" is a rock odyssey that transcends time and borders, with melodic guitar riffs, goosebump-inducing choirs, and epic choruses. It marks a bold evolution in storytelling, plunging headfirst into the heart of history's most formidable and enigmatic figures. These are not just rock songs, they are battle hymns carved from the blood and legacy of warriors, kings, strategists, and revolutionaries. It marks the very first time that every band member has come together to contribute to the songwriting process. This is SABATON as you've never heard them before — relentless and unbound. "Legends" is a global journey through the annals of warfare, leadership and unbreakable will.

SABATON have always had a signature focus on writing songs about historical battles, wars, and acts of heroism that have solidified their impact with their loyal and longtime fans. They've collaborated closely with its network of specialists, developed over the years since the launch of the Sabaton History Channel on YouTube, to make sure this new album is once again as close to reality as possible.

They continue to work with graphic artist Peter Sallai to create the striking album artwork, and producer Jonas Kjellgren is once again behind the boards from his Swedish Black Lounge Studios to create the classic SABATON sound the band is now known for.

Four songs have already been released from "Legends": "The Duelist" and "Lightning At The Gates" (July 25),"Hordes Of Khan" (June 6) and "Templars" (April 25):

"The Duelist" has been streamed over three million times, and the video has been viewed over one million times.

"Lightning At The Gates" has been streamed over 2.6 million times, and the video has been viewed over one million times.

"Hordes Of Khan" has been streamed over 6.3 million times, while the video has been viewed more than 1.4 million times.

"Templars" has been streamed over 19.1 million times, while the official video and lyric video have been viewed more than 5.7 million times.

In the more than two decades since the band's launch, SABATON has headlined major festivals, sold out arena concerts worldwide, and gained a legion of loyal fans by carving out a reputation for being one of the hardest working bands in the business. Since their 2005 debut album, they've earned gold, platinum, and multi-platinum certifications in territories around the world with their 10 studio albums. Eight of their albums scored Top 10 international chart status, and six claimed the Top 5. SABATON has earned eight Metal Hammer/Golden Gods Awards nominations, taking home the award for "Breakthrough Artist" in 2011 and "Best Live Band" in three different years, and a Grammis nomination (Swedish equivalent to the U.S. Grammy Award) as "Best Heavy Metal" band. They've accumulated more than three billion streams across all streaming platforms and two billion views on YouTube.