JOE HOTTINGER Wanted HALESTORM To 'Get Uncomfortable' On 'Everest' Album

In a recent interview with Ric Leczel of Mxdwn, HALESTORM guitarist Joe Hottinger spoke about the band's decision to work with producer Dave Cobb on the band's latest studio album, "Everest", after making three records with Nick Raskulinecz. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Back in 2023, the beginning of 2023, we first met with Dave. We were done with 'Back From The Dead'. And we love Nick Raskulinecz. He's one of my favorite dudes on planet Earth. But we had to switch it up. We had done a few records with him and some EPs, and we kind of knew how it was gonna go. And I was like, 'Man, we've gotta get uncomfortable. I wanna be weirded out in the studio, which will push us and get something else out of us. And we've gotta work with somebody else.' And we met with Dave and he was cool as shit, and he was, like, 'Yeah, let's do a record.' We went down to Savannah [Georgia] where his studio is now, for three days to do one song, and the first one was 'Darkness Always Wins'. And we went back six months later for two weeks."

Regarding the songwriting and recording process for "Everest", Joe said: We're all living in the same house, the four of us. [Dave] shows up at one o'clock, and the studio is in the house and, like, 'Let's write a song.' He's, like, 'I don't care about your old ideas. They don't matter. Let's just start fresh.' And we're, like, 'Okay, awesome.' So it was, like, the shirts on our back and 20-some years of being in a band together, and that's enough. And it was the coolest thing in the world, 'cause halfway through, we were, like, 'Why don't we do this all the time at home? Why are we always making demos?' 'Cause he doesn't wanna make demos; he hates demos. And I love that. I fucking hate demos. As you're creating it and you're in that moment of inspiration and you're excited, why not record it and have that be the take? That's what I'd wanna hear. That's when you're most excited. Instead of, like, 'Dude, here's a demo,' and you overwork it and then [go], 'Oh, yeah, I think that's good.' And then you [go], 'All right, let's record it for real.' And then you're trying to emulate this inspirational moment, and it never works out. And it was such a great experience and so uncomfortable that we were, like, 'Why aren't we doing this all the time?' So Lzzy [Hale, HALESTORM frontwoman] and I bought an API board, and we got it all in our rig. We've done a few sessions already and it sounds amazing. And we're, like, 'All right.' Now there is literally no excuse ever, other than being on the road and not in the studio, for us not to be creating. Everything can be a master now, which is very exciting. It's the dream."

Cobb has shared in nine Grammy wins, including four for "Best Americana Album" and three for "Best Country Album". He's also been named "Producer Of The Year" by the Country Music Awards, the Americana Music Association (twice) and the Music Row Awards, and has been a Grammy nominee in the category.

"Everest" came out on August 8 via Atlantic Records.

In May, HALESTORM kicked off a tour in Europe supporting the legendary IRON MAIDEN. HALESTORM then traveled back to the U.S. to tour with VOLBEAT. Earlier this month, they launched the "nEVEREST" North American tour with Lindsey Stirling and APOCALYPTICA.

Fronted by Lzzy with drummer Arejay Hale, Hottinger and bassist Josh Smith, HALESTORM's music has earned multiple platinum and gold certifications from the RIAA, and the band has earned a reputation as a powerful live music force, headlining sold-out shows and topping festival bills around the world, and sharing the stage with icons including HEAVEN & HELL, Alice Cooper, Joan Jett and JUDAS PRIEST. Additionally, Lzzy was named the first female brand ambassador for Gibson and served as host of AXS TV's "A Year In Music".

Photo credit: Jimmy Fontaine