JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS Announce Las Vegas Engagement For June 2025

JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS have announced an exclusive, five-night Las Vegas engagement at House of Blues Las Vegas inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Performances will be held June 13, 14, 18, 20 and 21, 2025.

Fan pre-sale tickets will be available beginning Wednesday, December 11 at 10 a.m. PT. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, December 13 at 10 a.m. PT.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting HouseofBlues.com/LasVegas, MandalayBay.com, Ticketmaster.com or by calling 702-632-7600. All shows scheduled are to begin at 8:30 p.m.

Jett grew up during a time when rock 'n' roll was off limits to girls and women, but as a teenager, she promptly blew the door to the boys' club right off its hinges. After forming her band THE BLACKHEARTS in 1979, with whom Jett has become a Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee, she has had eight platinum and gold albums and nine Top 40 singles, including the classics "Bad Reputation", "I Love Rock 'N' Roll", "I Hate Myself For Loving You" and "Crimson And Clover". With a career that has spanned music, film, television, Broadway, and humanitarianism, Joan remains a potent force and inspiration to generations of fans worldwide.

As a producer, she has overseen seminal albums by BIKINI KILL and THE GERMS' L.A. punk masterpiece "GI". Jett and Kenny Laguna (her longtime producer and music partner) co-founded Blackheart Records from the trunk of Kenny's Cadillac after rejections from no less than 23 labels. 40 years later, Blackheart is a thriving entertainment company producing music, film and television, and continues to champion emerging bands.

JOAN JETT AND THE BLACKHEARTS continue touring the globe with headlining shows alongside fellow rock legends like THE WHO, GREEN DAY, HEART, FOO FIGHTERS and Alanis Morrisette.

"Bad Reputation", a documentary about Jett's life, premiered to critical acclaim at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. The award-winning multiplatinum icon most recently released "Mindsets", a surprise EP of brand new music. "Mindsets" is Jett's latest release since her critically acclaimed album "Changeup", the first-ever all-acoustic album from the rocker.