JOB FOR A COWBOY In Putting Finishing Touches On Long-Awaited New Studio Album

January 2, 2023

Arizona extreme metallers JOB FOR A COWBOY are apparently putting the finishing touches on their long-awaited fifth studio album.

On Sunday (January 1),producer Jason Suecof, who has previously worked with TRIVIUM, AUGUST BURNS RED, THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER, ALL THAT REMAINS, WHITECHAPEL and DEVILDRIVER, among others, took to his Instagram to write: "It's been a long night…jfac vocals done 👌🏼👌🏼 @jfacofficial happy new year ! #audiohammer #jobforacowboy #jfac #naptime".

JOB FOR A COWBOY has reportedly been working on the follow-up to 2014's "Sun Eater" for at least the last two years, with drummer Navene Koperweis (ENTHEOS, ex-ANIMALS AS LEADERS) having laid down his parts back in August 2020.

"Sun Eater" was released via Metal Blade Records.

Audiohammer producer Suecof's first collaboration with JOB FOR A COWBOY was 2009's "Ruination" album.

In September 2020, JOB FOR A COWBOY frontman Jonny Davy explained to MetalSucks what he and his bandmates have been doing for the past decade, saying: "Tony [Sannicandro], the guitar player, is working on his medical degree. A couple of guys in the band went back to school, and I went back to college to work on my computer programming degree."

He added: "I got married, I had a kid, so that puts a lot of things on hold quite a bit. That was probably the biggest brunt of it, on my end. I know a lot of the guys wanted to tour but around that time my wife got pregnant so that just kinda put everything on hold."

